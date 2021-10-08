Amanda Staveley outlined a plethora of different aspects of Newcastle United that will receive direct investment after outlining precisely what her role will be at the club.

Staveley was a key driver behind Newcastle United’s recent takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. The deal was confirmed on Thursday evening and was swiftly met with scenes of jubilation outside St. James’ Park.

However, the hard work has now begun in earnest and Staveley will be front and centre working alongside non-executive chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and fellow director Jamie Reuben.

Asked about what exactly her role will ential, Staveley told the PA: “I’ll be very hands-on, very hands-on.

“I won’t be picking football players, but I will be very hands-on on the commercial side, on running the club, on making sure that we deliver a business plan and a strategy that helps drive the commercial revenues that allow us to invest in players.

“My team will be based at St James’ and I will be here a lot.”

Once dismissed as a time-waster by Ashley, Staveley refused to let her hopes of taking control on Tyneside die, and she and her partners – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and RB Sports & Media – eventually got their wish after the sportswear magnate had launched a two-pronged legal battle.

She said: “To be fair, my story with Mike started slightly oddly, a few people would say. But I’ve grown to really respect him. He worked hard to make sure that the deal got done, he’s worked tirelessly.

“There were some times when I thought we wouldn’t get there. But the fans just kept writing and saying, ‘Don’t give up’. We had 10,000-plus letters and I just kept thinking, ‘I’ve got to get there, I’ve got to get there, we’ll get there’.”

Staveley outlines areas of Newcastle investment

Big money signings will be what make the headlines. But Staveley was keen to point out other aspects of the club that could see rejuvenation.

She said: “Look, we want to invest at every level of the club.

“We don’t want to just invest in players, we want to invest in the Academy and invest in the medical facilities, the training ground. We want to work with the surrounding community and support the fantastic work that Newcastle Foundation has been doing as well. That’s important.

“Personally, I’m a big fan of women’s football. I’m a girl that never got to play football, so I’d like to see investment into Newcastle’s Women’s team.

“Rest assured, we are going to invest heavily into the club at all levels.”

