Seven amazing La Masia graduates who could save Barcelona millions in the transfer market

Barcelona’s financial struggles in recent years have been well documented. The club’s fiscal records confirm as much, with Barca reporting short- and long-term liabilities totalling €2.6 billion ($2.9m) for the financial year ending June 2023.

The reasons for the Catalan giants’ money troubles are manifold, with factors such as an enormous wage bill over the past decade, the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of renovating the Camp Nou all cited as contributing factors.

Although their financial issues have impacted their ability to spend in the transfer market, they have still managed to find enough cash for some marquee arrivals over the last few years. Dani Olmo was signed from RB Leipzig this summer for €60 million ($66.7m) and around €150 million (roughly $165m) was forked out the year before on the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha.

But were it not for Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy experiencing an especially productive streak of late, the Blaugrana would be forced to find yet more money for key signings or else face falling further behind last season’s La Liga and Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Here are seven academy graduates starring for Barcelona and saving the club millions in the market.

Lamine Yamal, 17

It is not by accident that Lamine Yamal wears the No.19 shirt for Barcelona that a young, up-and-coming Lionel Messi once wore.

The 17-year-old superstar rubber-stamped his status as the hottest prospect in all for football with a stellar showing for Spain en route to European Championship glory this summer, notching a goal and four assists at the tournament in Germany.

And Yamal has hit the ground running upon his return to club football for the 2024-25 season, with four assists in four La Liga games for Hansi Flick’s side.

The greatest prospect to emerge from La Masia since Messi, there is a strong case to be made that Yamal – considering his age, current ability and limitless potential – is the most valuable player in the world at present.

Pau Cubarsi, 17

Given a senior debut by ex-Barca boss Xavi while still just 16 years old last season, the maturity, composure and physical readiness for top-level football Pau Cubarsi has demonstrated since breaking into the Barcelona first team is astonishing.

The Catalan centre-back, who is still only 17 years old, is already a regular starter for Barcelona, having shone last season in La Liga and the Champions League. And in addition to three senior caps for Spain, he also starred for La Roja in their Olympic triumph this summer.

Cubarsi’s outstanding start to life in the Barca senior side has caught the eye of a former Camp Nou defensive great, too.

“I would say that the maturity with which he approaches games and obviously the talent he has is surprising,” said Gerard Pique.

“He has to compete at his age in a club like Barca, with the risk that playing at the back entails, and, on the other hand, he is showing that he can play for many years defending the Barca shirt.”

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s doomed signings from 2023-24: What happened next?

Fermin Lopez, 21

Another Olympic gold medallist, Fermin Lopez did double duty for Spain this summer, serving as an unused substitute at the Euros before assuming a lead role at the Paris Games.

The effervescent attacking midfielder enjoyed a breakout La Liga campaign last season, scoring eight goals in 31 appearances. And he carried that form into the Olympics, where he finished as the tournament’s second-highest scorer with six goals, a tally that included a brace in a victory over host nation France in the gold medal match.

Lopez has thus far been utilised as a substitute by new boss Flick in the 2024-25 campaign. With his energy and invaluable ability to break from midfield and seek scoring chances, he could be a difference-maker in Barca’s challenge for La Liga supremacy.

Gavi, 20

Just 20 years old, Gavi already has three seasons as a regular starter for Barcelona to his name. After signing for the club as an 11-year-old, the midfielder progressed rapidly through the academy ranks before being fast-tracked to the senior side just a few days after his 17th birthday, having only played three games at B-team level.

Likened to past Barca icon Andres Iniesta for his creativity and ability to dribble through pressure in the middle third of the pitch, Gavi had started 68 La Liga games for the club when, last November, he suffered a season-ending cruciate ligament rupture.

Still working his way back to fitness, the 27-cap La Roja star missed Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph and is yet to appear for Barca this season. Set for a return around November, Gavi’s availability will be a huge boost to Flick’s side in their trophy hunt this term.

Alejandro Balde, 20

Alejandro Balde made his La Liga debut back in the 2021-22 season, but it was the following campaign in which the Masia-reared youngster truly established himself as one of the most exciting and dynamic young full-backs in Europe.

The Barcelona native made 30 league starts that season, scoring once and registering six assists to help the Catalans clinch a 27th La Liga title.

A hamstring injury and surgery limited the 20-year-old to just 18 La Liga appearances last term. But already this season Balde has been restored to his position as Barcelona’s first-choice left-back and he has proven his injury troubles are not affecting him, shining in Flick’s side’s rise to the summit of the Spanish top flight.

Marc Bernal, 17

Towering 17-year-old midfielder Marc Bernal looked like a revelation in the Barcelona midfield to kick off the 2024-25 season, handed a La Liga debut by Flick in August and drawing parallels to Sergio Busquets for his rangy physique and coolness on the ball.

Thrown straight into the starting line-up, the left-footed defensive midfielder exhibited impressive poise and ball-recovery skills in his La Liga bow, a 2-1 win away to Valencia, making four tackles and completing 94 per cent of his passes.

But in just his third outing for the first team, the 6ft 4ins teenager suffered and ACL injury that is set to keep him out of the line-up for up to a year.

Marc Casado, 20

Bernal wasn’t the only debutant in the Barcelona midfield as the Blaugrana took on Valencia in August. His partner in central midfield that evening was 20-year-old Marc Casado, who was making his first senior La Liga start after featuring in 13 minutes of action off the bench last season.

Breaking the Barca mould slightly, Casado is known more as a ball winner than a pass master in the centre of the park, a reputation he lived up to at the Mestalla, where he made four tackles.

The combative midfielder started again two weeks later, playing an hour in a 7-0 victory over Real Valladolid. Bernal’s injury was an unfortunate blow for the youngster, but with Casado impressing thus far in 2024-25, La Masia’s production line has ensured Flick can count on plenty of strength in depth in midfield.