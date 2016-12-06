Ambitious former Liverpool star ‘aiming to manage Reds’

Former Liverpool winger Harry Kewell has outlined his ambitions of one day returning to Anfield to manage the Reds.

Kewell currently works as Under-21 coach at the Reds’ Premier League rivals Watford – but hopes his role with the Hornets will be the first step on his way to what he has deemed his ultimate destination.

The Australian joined Liverpool in 2003 after leaving Leeds and was part of the squada that won the Champions League two years later.

Speaking about his ambitions in the game, Kewell said: “I’m a big dreamer, so you might as well go to the top. I would love, my ultimate goal, obviously Liverpool, you look at AC Milan, the clubs I admired as I was growing up. If you want to dream big, you dream big.

“A lot of kids dream and are afraid to express what they dream about … I tell my kids to dream big. What’s the worst thing that happens, you just fail. what’s the next step under that … fantastic.”

His current boss at Watford, Walter Mazzarri, has coached Napoli and Inter Milan and Kewell is confident he is getting a good schooling under his tutelage.

“You have to wait until an opportunity comes. If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t I am at a great club and I am learning off one of the best”.