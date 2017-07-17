Ambitious Milan make contact with Bayern for Man Utd target

AC Milan have made an enquiry with Bayern Munich over the possible signing of long-term Manchester United target Renato Sanches.

Milan have been serious players in the transfer market this summer and over the weekend caused something of a shock by swooping for Chelsea and Manchester City target Leonardo Bonucci.

With the likes of Lucas Biglia also ready to join the likes of Andre Silva and Franck Kessie at the San Siro this summer, it looks like a very exciting time for the club with the re-emerge of Milan as serious contenders for Juventus’ Serie A crown.

And next on their hitlist is Sanches, with Bayern Munich confirming Milan had been in contact over the player.

Bayern Munich’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, while confirming the Serie A giants had been in contact, insisted they had yet to agree a fee.

“I can confirm that Milan have interest in Renato Sanches, but there aren’t any economical agreements yet,” Rummenigge said.

And reports in the Italian media suggest Milan are confident of adding Sanches to their ranks, with Bayern ready to cash in on their €35million signing from Benfica last summer.

It is understood Milan have asked Bayern to allow the player to move to the San Siro on a two-year loan deal with a view to a permanent deal, and the Serie A giants have already held talks with Jorge Mendes, who represents the player.

Furthermore, Milan have already dealt with Mendes this summer as he represents Andre Silva, who joined the club from Porto.

Speaking about his future at Bayern earlier this summer, Sanches admitted he was open to leaving the club.

“Of course Bayern Munich is a great club and I really enjoy being there. In principle, I will stay there,” he said.

“But if I do not stay at Bayern I will not be discouraged either. I will continue working as usual.”