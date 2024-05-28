Euro Paper Talk: ‘Ambitious’ star delighted by Liverpool interest after Man Utd move fails; Bayern to gift Kompany Chelsea signing

Liverpool could capitalise on a Manchester United error by signing a Dutch star this summer, Bayern Munich have been tipped to complete a surprise raid on Chelsea, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk includes an update on the future of an Aston Villa player.

STAR EXCITED BY LIVERPOOL LINKS

Netherlands international Justin Bijlow has admitted he is ‘ambitious’ in response to talk he could join either Liverpool or Arsenal this summer, after previously seeing a Man Utd transfer fall through.

Bijlow is a 26-year-old goalkeeper who was born in Rotterdam and has spent his whole career at Feyenoord so far. He has made 143 appearances for the Dutch giants to date and has managed to keep 54 clean sheets.

One of Bijlow’s best moments in a Feyenoord shirt came last season, when he lifted the Eredivisie title along with his team-mates.

The shot-stopper was part of the squad which won the Eredivisie crown in 2016-17, but he played a far more prominent role last season by featuring 25 times in the league when he was not injured.

Bijlow was tipped to depart Feyenoord last summer as Erik ten Hag urged Man Utd to swoop for him after allowing David de Gea to leave on a free transfer.

But Bijlow was ultimately let down as Man Utd signed Andre Onana instead, and the former Inter Milan star has had a rather unconvincing debut season at Old Trafford.

Bijlow could show Man Utd what they are missing out on by shining in the Premier League next season. Just like several of his Feyenoord team-mates, Bijlow has been backed to follow manager Arne Slot to Anfield.

Arsenal have also been linked with the eight-cap international, but he would likely push for a reunion with Slot at Liverpool if given the choice between the two clubs.

Liverpool transfers: Justin Bijlow open to move

In a recent interview with the Dutch press, Bijlow was asked about his switch to Man Utd collapsing. “That’s also football, isn’t it? You don’t know when something will or won’t happen,” he replied.

“They made the choice for someone else at the time. But I’m happy that I could play another season for Feyenoord.”

Attention then turned to a prospective move to Liverpool or Arsenal, and Bijlow appeared delighted about the transfer links.

“Those are two very nice clubs,” he said. “Of course it is always nice to be mentioned at big clubs.

“What I’m just saying: I’m ambitious. As long as I play for Feyenoord, I’ll give everything for that and first I just want to focus on the Dutch team.

“Would I stay at Feyenoord? You never know, do you? That’s football. You don’t know that. I’m ambitious, I’ve always said that.

“If the opportunity presents itself and a good club comes from abroad, I am open to it. I’ve always said that. As long as I am under contract with Feyenoord, that is never a punishment and I will give everything as long as I play there.”

Of course, Liverpool currently have Alisson available in goal, and he is one of the best keepers in the world. But the Brazilian has been linked with a shock move to Saudi Arabia, while backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher will push for a transfer so he can become a guaranteed starter elsewhere.

Due to these factors, there might be room for Bijlow to star under Slot at Liverpool next term.

GAME OVER FOR ASTON VILLA MAN

Clement Lenglet is ‘finished’ at Aston Villa as Unai Emery has no intention of buying him or even loaning him again for next season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Paris Saint-Germain have ended their long-running pursuit of Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva. (Le Parisien)

Arsenal will soon enter talks with Rennes as they try to beat Man Utd, Tottenham and a host of other clubs to young French attacker Desire Doue. (CaughtOffside)

Real Madrid want Lille defender Leny Yoro to reject the advances of Liverpool and PSG in order to hold out for a switch to the Bernabeu. (Foot Mercato)

Several unnamed Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Karim Adeyemi amid claims the forward might leave Borussia Dortmund in the coming months. (Sky Germany)

Villa-linked defender Mario Hermoso is now more likely to join AC Milan when leaving Atletico Madrid on a free transfer. (Calciomercato)

KOMPANY AND BAYERN TO RAID CHELSEA

Bayern could hand prospective new manager Vincent Kompany a Chelsea player as one of his first signings, with Dortmund loanee Ian Maatsen in the Bavarains’ sights. (Bild)

Bayern have also joined the growing list of sides chasing Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. (various)

Man Utd and Villa are on alert after it was confirmed that Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo will push for a new challenge this summer. (various)

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has admitted that there have been no talks about a contract extension just yet. However, he has spoken with Slot and is expecting to be part of ‘Liverpool 2.0’. (De Telegraaf)

Everton have ‘enquired’ about the availability of Jan-Nicklas Beste, who has managed eight goals and 14 assists in 32 appearances for Bundesliga side Heidenheim this term. (Sky Germany)

Roma are weighing up extending the loan spells of Leeds United defenders Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente. (Corriere dello Sport)

UPDATE ON RICHARLISON TOTTENHAM FUTURE

The agent of Tottenham striker Richarlison has stated his client will be staying put this summer, despite interest from Saudi Arabia and his native Brazil. (various)

Willian has revealed Arsenal wanted him to stay prior to his departure from the club in August 2021. One of the reasons the winger’s Arsenal spell did not work out is that the Gunners were going through a ‘revamp’. (ESPN Brazil)

20-year-old right midfielder Agustin Giay, who plays for San Lorenzo in Argentina, is the latest starlet to emerge on Chelsea’s radar. (Rudy Galetti)

Arsenal believe that signing Bologna centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee will give them a better chance of winning the Premier League title next season. (Tuttosport)

Former Liverpool midfielder Igor Biscan has urged the Reds to snare his Croatian compatriot Andrej Kramaric from Hoffenheim. (OLBG)