Ambitious West Brom line up £53million double swoop

West Brom could be set to splash the cash on transfer deadline day by moving for two players totalling £53million – with the deals underpinned by the possible sale of Saido Berahino.

The Baggies have been desperate to bring in new players this window and were booed off the pitch following Sunday’s tedious 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough.

However, after the £13million arrival of Nacer Chadli from Tottenham on Tuesday, the club is now being linked with a £32million swoop for Watford striker Odion Ighalo and Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, who is expected to cost £21million.

The Daily Mirror claims Albion plan to use the sale of Berahino – set to finally move to Stoke – to part-fund the ambitious swoop.

Should the move go ahead, it would see the Hornets rake in nearly 11 times the £3m they paid to take Ighalo from Spanish club Granada two years ago.

The 27-year-old Nigerian scored 15 goals during an impressive spell last season.

So far, this season, he has scored once in four games – netting Watford’s consolation in their 2-1 League Cup defeat at home to third-tier Gillingham.

Ighalo has been targeted by Pulis as an alternative to West Ham striker Diafra Sakho after he was forced to pull the plug on that £16m move earlier this month.

The sale of club favourite Ighalo would upset Watford fans, despite his struggle for goals at the end of last season, but the arrival of forward Roberto Pereyra from Juventus, together with Monday’s arrival of Stefano Okaka from Anderlecht suggest the Hornets are willing to sell.

Carvalho bid rejected

Meanwhile, it’s claimed West Brom’s initial bid for Sporting’s William Carvalho has been rejected – but the Baggies could come back in with a renewed £21million offer for the Portugal midfielder.

Reports in the Portuguese press suggest Sporting will also reject West Brom’s increased offer for the player.

The Portuguese club are battling to keep hold of their best players, with Leicester chasing Islam Slimani and Adrien Silva and Joao Mario leaving to join Inter Milan, so it seems they are reluctant to lose Carvalho too.