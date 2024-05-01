Amorim WILL bounce back from Liverpool failure as Mourinho backs him for ‘any club’ in the world

Jose Mourinho has backed Ruben Amorim for any club in the world

Jose Mourinho has revealed he feels Ruben Amorim will bounce back from not getting the Liverpool job, as he can manage “any league and any club” in the world.

Amorim looked a shoo-in to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The German announced in January that he’d be vacating his post in the summer, bringing a successful nine-year stay to an end.

After Xabi Alonso decided he’d be staying at Bayer Leverkusen – a club he’s already won the Bundesliga with – Amorim appeared to be top of the pile.

He’s had Sporting CP top of Liga Portugal for most of the season, and has developed some quality players, not least Viktor Gyokeres, who has 40 goals and 15 assists after leaving the English second tier in the summer.

But seemingly out of nowhere, Arne Slot raced past him and seems to now be in place as the Reds’ next boss.

It’s been suggested that Amorim’s lack of willingness to budge from his 3-4-3 formation counted against him and meant Slot was a more attractive option for the Reds.

After being overlooked for that job, what followed was a meeting with West Ham that Amorim feels was a mistake.

But while he’s not heading to Liverpool and certainly not the Hammers, things could still end up how the Sporting boss wants them to go.

DON’T MISS: Next Liverpool manager: Why Reds chose Arne Slot over Ruben Amorim revealed, as Feyenoord agreement confirmed

Mourinho backs Amorim to land big role

Indeed, legendary manager Mourinho feels Amorim could land any big role in the world despite not being offered the chance at becoming the Liverpool manager.

“It’s also a question I shouldn’t answer, but what can I tell you? I like him as a person, I like him as a coach. I think he’s capable of coaching in any league and he’s capable of coaching at any club,” Mourinho said.

“It’s his decision and it will be, or not, up to the clubs that want him or don’t want him or want to convince him, with more or less arguments. What’s clear from me is that I like the person and I like the coach.”

While Liverpool was a bust, Amorim could actually make it at an even bigger side, as per Mourinho.

However, he also feels the Sporting manager is in a good place now, so may not need to swap his current role for another.

“But he’s in a good league and he’s at a great club,” Mourinho added.

It’s unlikely Amorim will leave his current successes without being offered another role, but whether or not that happens this summer remains to be seen.

READ MORE: How Liverpool could line up under Arne Slot with triple signing and one position change