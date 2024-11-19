New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is reported to have very quickly decided Antony is not up to scratch and should be ‘sold to the highest bidder’ in January, while a trusted source has detailed just how close Jurgen Klopp came to bringing the Brazilian to Anfield and the Liverpool superstar he was touted to replace.

Brazilian winger Antony moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2022 when Erik ten Hag convinced the Red Devils hierarchy to shell out the second biggest fee – £81m (€96.8m, $102.5m) rising to £86m (€102.8m, $108.9m) – in the club’s history. But the money paid to prise the 12-times capped star from Ajax has looked anything like a good investment with the winger struggling to contribute much in the way of goals or assists for the north-west giants and having fallen way down the pecking order in the latter days of the Ten Hag era.

Remarkably, a report earlier on Tuesday claimed Antony was set for a shock revival at United, having been trialled in a new right wing-back role in a training game under Ruben Amorim with the new head coach looking to change formations to his preferred 3-4-3 line-up.

Whether or not he has done the Portuguese tactician he is worthy of a regular start or not remains to be seen, but a new report, this time in the Daily Star, already claims Amorim has seen very quickly that Antony is not up to standard and having instructed INEOS to ‘offload Antony to the highest bidder’ in the January window.

After struggling throughout the majority of his two-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, it is unlikely there will be too many clubs beating a path to Antony’s door, though the article does state the Red Devils board would be open to a loan exit for the £200,000 a week flop if a deal contained an obligation to make permanent.

At the same time, The Times has also revealed how close Klopp came to bringing Antony to Anfield back in 2022 – before the winger’s move to Old Trafford.

At the time, Liverpool were pondering the possible departure of Mo Salah and Klopp had thrown the name of Antony towards the Reds’ transfer committee as a possible replacement.

Antony agent insists star will be given chance to shine for Amorim

Thankfully for Klopp and Liverpool at the time, they did manage to convince Salah to sign a new three-year deal on Merseyside, worth £350,000 a week, which to this day makes the player their best-paid star of all time. And while that arrangement is due to come to an end next summer once again, potentially placing Liverpool in the same situation they were in before, Reds supporters will surely hope they would look to better options to replace the superstar Egyptian were he to depart.

As far as Antony is concerned, the player still hopes to be given a chance to impress his new manager and having quickly sought a discussion with him on his future at Old Trafford shortly after Amorim’s arrival last week.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola also claims to have spoken to Antony’s agent and he has stated the player has been promised a more prominent role under Amorim, with talk of him departing having also been shut down.

“Speculation that comes from England, and the account that Lorran, a Flamengo player, is of interest to Manchester United,” he said on YouTube.

“From there, United could use Antony as a currency to hire the 18-year-old player. I confess that I found the story there weird, after all, Lorran is valued at €12m, and Antony was bought for €100m.

“Anyway, I thought it was better to look for Junior Pedroso, who is Antony’s representative, to know if there was any search, any inquiry if this story has any meaning. The answer was that Antony has no intention of leaving Manchester United.

“The club has just changed coach, Ruben Amorim, who was Sporting’s commander, was hired, was presented now at the FIFA date, and from there, a new possibility opens up for Antony to be better used.

“He has another two and a half years of contract with the English club and intends to continue.”

While Antony waits to find out his fate – and Sunday’s team selection at Ipswich in his first match in charge will likely be telling – two stars reportedly facing a bleak future under Amorim are Christian Eriksen and Joshua Zirkzee.

Eriksen is now in his third season at Old Trafford after arriving as a free agent from Brentford in summer 2022. And while he has fared better already this season than he did last, Fabrizio Romano claims the club has no plans right now to offer the veteran Dane a new deal and he is likely to leave at the end of the campaign.

As far as Zirkzee is concerned, he looks very quickly to be on his way out of the club just a matter of months after his £36.5m arrival from Bologna.

Reports in Italy claim Amorim has already decided there will be no room for the Netherlands frontman in his side and that he will be used as the makeweight in a cash-plus player bid to bring Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, over at Liverpool, the likes of Christian Pulisic and Bryan Mbeumo have both been touted as strong options to replace Salah in recent days, with the Reds learning what it would take to bring the USA star back to the Premier League from AC Milan.

However, the first new arrival at Anfield in 2025 could actually come in defence. That’s after strong reports in the Spanish media claimed Richard Hughes has ‘practically closed’ a bargain deal for Sevilla defender Loic Bade.

