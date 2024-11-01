Amorim making waves with Sporting trio and big Rashford decisions; Chelsea plot Man City raid; Real Madrid clear pack for TAA

Ruben Amorim is already making waves at Manchester United, with three potential signings as well as ramifications for Red Devils players, while Chelsea could land Manchester City’s Ruben Dias, and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid has just one hurdle remaining – all in this week’s round-up of our exclusive transfer news.

AMORIM WANTS SPORTING CP TRIO

Once he officially arrives at Old Trafford as the new Manchester United manager on November 11, Amorim will look to put his own spin on the squad.

He’ll look to do so by bringing with him three players who have helped his successes in Portugal. Indeed, on October 29, a day after Erik ten Hag’s sacking, TEAMtalk brought news of Amorim’s desire to land Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves.

Sources believe the boss has already informed United’s board of his desire to work with the trio again.

Inacio is wanted given Amorim is not currently convinced with United’s options in central defence, while Edwards is viewed as a valuable addition to take over from Antony, who will depart if the manager gets his way.

Finally, fellow winger Goncalves is on Amorim’s list, though Sporting view him as a vital player, and would therefore demand a big fee if he was to be let go.

RASHFORD TO STAY BUT FOUR TO LEAVE FOR AMORIM

There are also ramifications for United’s current squad as a result of Amorim’s impending arrival at Old Trafford.

On multiple occasions in recent weeks, Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from United, but the new manager seems to have given him a new lease of life.

Indeed, TEAMtalk revealed on October 31 that the forward is ‘very happy’ to play under a manager who he feels can help him to flourish for the Red Devils once again.

Despite his good relationship with Ten Hag, Rashford is one of the United players who see Amorim’s appointment as overwhelmingly positive, especially as sources say the Portuguese boss ‘greatly appreciates’ the ability of the forward to play anywhere in the front line.

As such, he feels he can improve his performances and regain confidence, in what will be a positive for both the player and the manager.

But some other United players will not be as lucky with a new sheriff in town.

As per TEAMtalk’s report on October 30, Amorim wants to axe four stars who ‘don’t interest him’. That quartet is: Casemiro, Antony, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof. January moves will be lined up for each of those players.

CHELSEA TARGETING MANCHESTER CITY STAR

Manchester City’s plan for the future may not include Ruben Dias, with our October 28 report stating a reshuffle could see the centre-back offloaded.

In anticipation of this, multiple big European clubs are lining up to take him on board.

Chelsea are one of the sides keen on making an audacious move for the City star if he becomes available.

His vast experience at the highest level is viewed as priceless by the Blues, who are of the opinion that they could yet again challenge for the Premier League title by adding a player like Dias to their current squad.

As one of Europe’s best centre-backs, the Portuguese will command a big fee, but Chelsea are no strangers to landing players for astronomical figures.

REAL MADRID CLEARING PACK FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

On November 1, TEAMtalk corroborated reports of Bayern Munich and Barcelona interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold. Interest from those clubs comes amid Real Madrid’s push for the Liverpool superstar.

But the La Liga champions are not fretting over the attempts from the pair of fellow European giants to sign him.

Indeed, Real know that they are the best placed club to land him if he turns down a contract extension from Liverpool, a club he will be free to leave at the end of the current campaign if things stay as they are.

That means that the Reds are the only club now standing between Real and their favoured target.

A decision has not yet been made on the player’s side, so they’ll have to wait to see what call he makes on his future at Anfield before knowing for sure if he’ll play for them next season.

LIVERPOOL WANT PREM STAR / MAN CITY AFTER TWO HUGE TALENTS

➡️Liverpool are hot on Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, and the Cherries are aware this could be his last season with them.

➡️The Reds are also keen on the signing of Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, who features on a list of potential Virgil van Dijk replacements amid uncertainty over his future at Anfield.

➡️Manchester City are plotting the signings of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz. Only one will be signed though, and the latter is the easier snare right now.

➡️Leeds and Southampton are among the clubs eager to bring Lewis O’Brien back to England. The midfielder has been starring for LAFC in the MLS, and the club have the option to sign him permanently after his loan deal.

➡️The Friedkin Group are planning a full evaluation of the Everton squad, with decisions to be made on big names such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Michael Keane.