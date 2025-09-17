Jose Mourinho is expected to return to football with Benfica, who chose over Ruben Amorim

Benfica are in ‘advanced talks’ to appoint Jose Mourinho as their new coach after the brutal sacking of former Wolves boss Bruno Lage overnight – with his imminent appointment shutting down an immediate exit route out of Manchester United for Ruben Amorim.

The United manager has found himself under the cosh after the club’s worst start to a season in 33 years despite lavishing over £200m on strengthening his side this summer. Indeed, just 10 months into his Old Trafford reign, Amorim finds speculation over his future reaching fever pitch and question marks over his future at Manchester United have been ramped up in the wake of a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

That leaves United 14th in the Premier League table and with a home clash against world champions Chelsea next up, it could be about to get a whole lot worse for the under-siege United boss.

Such have been his struggles, that Benfica director Nuno Gomes – sensing a potential opening – had suggested he was open to the appointment of Amorim if he fancied a return to his homeland and if his Old Trafford reign was cut short.

“Ruben Amorim is the manager of Manchester United. I can’t answer that question. What I am sure of is that Ruben Amorim will be the manager of Benfica. It’s something I know for sure will happen one day…” he told the media in his country.

However, after Benfica suffered a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Azerbaijani side Qarabag in the Champions League – the hosts blowing a 2-0 lead – the Portuguese giants gave Lage his marching orders.

This time around, though, it appears Benfica are moving to bring another huge name back to his homeland with Mourinho now favourite to take charge after the 62-year-old’s exit from Fenerbahce earlier this summer.

Confirming a return to Benfica, who he previously managed for 11 games back in the year 2000, was imminent, Romano posted on X at 7.41am (Wednesday 17 September): ‘BREAKING: Benfica are in advanced talks with José Mourinho after Bruno Lage got sacked overnight!

‘Understand Mourinho has opened doors to Benfica move as he wants to return to coaching immediately. The agreement could be sealed soon.’

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Timeline on Man Utd sacking Amorim revealed with Southgate among favourites to step in

Mourinho move shuts down other Prem job talk

The imminent move was also confirmed by TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti, writing on X: ‘Jose Mourinho is set to take charge at Benfica, with an agreement in principle already in place.

‘Just the final details to be settled: the full deal could be completed in the coming hours if all goes smoothly.’

The return to Lisbon for Mourinho shuts down immediate talk that ‘the Special One’ was in line for a return to the Premier League in the not-so-distant future.

In recent weeks he had been touted for possible job openings at either West Ham or Leeds United, whose managers are both under a little pressure after indifferent starts to the season. He was also recently touted for the Nottingham Forest job before owner Evangelos Marinakis opted instead for Ange Postecoglou.

It was also even speculated on Tuesday that Mourinho could have come under contention for the Rangers job, with their current manager Russell Martin under intense pressure following a woeful start to the campaign north of the border.

Talk of a return to the Premier League had also been fuelled by Mourinho himself, with the former Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham boss admitting he would welcome a move to a “bottom-half Premier League side” once his time at Fenerbahce was over.

However, with a return to the Estadio da Luz now on the cards, that return route – for now at least – has once again been shut down.

As for Amorim, he will continue to battle on to turn around his United career.

Despite that, Roy Keane fears he has not improved the side during his 10 months at the helm and that must be the biggest concern going forwards.

“We were told the manager needed a pre-season, his own players and they have spent over £200m, so we keep making excuses. When are we going to see signs?” Keane told Sky Sports.

“You see Slot going into Liverpool, they end up winning the league and Frank to Spurs, are they improving? Yeah.

“My worry is… maybe the players haven’t got that much faith in it. As much as the manager is saying ‘this is where we are going’, as the results don’t come and you are getting beaten by the better teams, he is making loads of changes… it is like they are going round in circles.

“We gave him the benefit of the doubt when he first came in.”

Mourinho’s managerial history and the Special One’s success

Mourinho’s record in each of his managerial jobs over the years

More on Ruben Amorim

🔴⚫ Man Utd insiders ‘gobsmacked’ Ruben Amorim hasn’t been sacked as sources reveal player frustrations

🔴⚫ Scholes begs Amorim to make one simple change that’ll transform Man Utd results and get the fans on side

🔴⚫ Ruben Amorim a ‘perfect fit’ for Premier League rivals as Man Utd sack fears grow