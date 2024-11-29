Amorim could disrupt Chelsea and aid former club Sporting in one transfer swoop

Ruben Amorim will discuss the signing of a player Chelsea are “in love” with during a meeting with Manchester United officials on Friday, according to a report.

Man Utd registered the first win in the Amorim era on Thursday night when defeating Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in the Europa League. The United boss rotated heavily for the contest, including in defence where The Sun state Amorim’s first signing in the upcoming January window could come.

It’s claimed Amorim hopes to bolster his defensive ranks and a move for a Primeira Liga player will be sought.

But rather than raid Sporting CP, Amorim would actually aid his former side by signing one of the best players at bitter rivals Benfica. In doing so, Amorim could also prevent Chelsea from strengthening their own rearguard.

Right-footed centre-back, Tomas Araujo, is the player in Amorim’s sights. The one-cap Portugal international is also in high demand at Chelsea.

Indeed, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed: “Chelsea are actively monitoring the centre-back market. Let’s see if it’s going to be January, let’s see if it’s going to be summer.

“It’s not guaranteed it’s going to be January because in the last days of the summer transfer window, Chelsea were considering to bring in a new centre-back. For example, a player they are in love with is Tomas Araujo at Benfica.

“They were considering a move for him, but then nothing happened because Benfica were not selling an important player a few days before the end of the transfer window. Now, I can confirm to you once again that they are monitoring the market. They are following players.”

But per The Sun, Amorim hopes to deny Chelsea and also aid Sporting in one fell swoop. It’s stated ‘Amorim has a meeting with Old Trafford decision makers on Friday and will discuss a move for Araujo.’

Man Utd shouldn’t have to pay giant release clause

Araujo’s existing contract at Benfica contains a release clause worth a whopping €100m (£83m/$106m).

But according to the report, Man Utd believe the more modest sum of £50m could be enough to twist Benfica’s arm.

Araujo was described as the ‘best prospect’ to emerge from Benfica’s academy since Ruben Dias who has gone on to win four Premier League titles with Manchester City.

Araujo plays primarily at centre-back, though has showcased his versatility by featuring at right-back on occasion for Benfica this term.

As such, the likelihood is Araujo would be deployed on the right of Amorim’s back three if brought to Old Trafford.

Detailing the characteristics that have Amorim and Man Utd ‘lining up a £50m January swoop’, The Sun concluded: ‘he is 6ft2in tall, a good passer of the ball, and physically strong, with plenty of room for improvement.’

Latest Man Utd news – Mazraoui, Hojlund, Hargreaves

In other news, Amorim has labelled Noussair Mazraoui “incredible” while also insisting the versatile defender is the “future” of Man Utd.

Another player who appears to be loving life under the new manager is Rasmus Hojlund. The striker created Alejandro Garnacho’s goal against Bodo/Glimt through his energetic pressing and bagged a brace to secure a 3-2 victory.

Speaking post-match, Hojlund revealed the switch to a 3-4-3 formation – which he played at former club Atalanta – suits him well. Hojlund also revealed what Amorim has instructed United stars to do with regards to their pressing.

However, pundit Owen Hargreaves wasn’t quite so positive when delivering a sobering assessment of Amorim’s formation.

In Hargreaves’ mind, Man Utd will be too easy to play against if sticking to a two-man midfield against the bigger teams like Arsenal and Manchester City.

“I don’t think he has the personnel that he had at Sporting,” said Hargreaves. “I think if you’re going to play two in there [midfield], they need to be two super-athletes and cover the distances.

“I’m not sure they have that as such. I think they’ve got some really good players, different players but he might have to tweak it that maybe one of the No 10s drops in and one of the wing-backs gets a little bit higher for the width.

“But I think playing two in there against an Arsenal or a [Manchester] City, I think that’s going to be really, really difficult.

“I think it’s a work in progress, we need to be patient but we’re getting there.”

IN FOCUS: Who is Tomas Araujo?

By Samuel Bannister

The Benfica academy has produced some top centre-backs in recent years, including Portugal internationals Ruben Dias (now at Manchester City) and Antonio Silva.

Now the next talented stopper to emerge from Benfica’s talent factory is Araujo, who was rewarded with his first senior international cap in November.

Araujo has been developing under Benfica’s watch since 2016, when he was just 14 years old. He began playing for their B team in September 2020 and his first-team debut followed in December 2021.

To give him a chance of less gradual progress, Benfica sent Araujo on loan to Gil Vicente, also in the Primeira Liga and participating in the Europa Conference League, for the 2022-23 season. There, he made 26 appearances and scored once.

Araujo has been back with Benfica ever since, featuring 20 times last season (including three times in the Champions League) and 13 times so far this term. He has been operating either as a centre-half or as a right-back, although the former is his preferred position.

Having represented Portugal at every age level from U15 to U21 and now as a senior player too, the youngster is establishing himself at a high level and attracting interest from a range of clubs.