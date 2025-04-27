Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is being tipped to unleash a trio of highly-rated youngsters ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth, with prodigious talent Chido Obi primed for his first start for the club.

The Red Devils boss will undoubtedly have one eye on the first leg of Thursday night’s Europa League semi-final against Atheltic Bilbao when it comes to his team selection for the game on the south coast.

Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho are the only two senior Man Utd forwards currently available to Amorim and will almost certainly be wrapped up in cotton wool ahead of the trip to Spain.

With Hojlund being rested, Chido Obi is being tipped to get the nod through the middle of Amorim’s attack, with the 17-year-old widely regarded as one of the most exciting forward prospects of his generation.

Meanwhile, Harry Amass could be handed another start after impressing in last week’s narrow 1-0 league defeat to Wolves in the left wing-back role.

An untimely injury to Diogo Dalot could force Amorim’s hand to start Patrick Dorgu on the right flank, although academy starlet Jaydan Kamason is also in contention for that role after excelling at youth level this term.

The 18-year-old is an attacking full-back by trade and could play with the freedom Amorim wants from his wing-backs in a 3-4–2-1 system.

Leny Yoro is being tipped to step in for Noussair Mazraoui in the right-sided centre-back position to ease the burden on the Moroccan star, although it’s unlikely that the former will be risked for the full 90 minutes.

The Red Devils could move up to 13th in the table with a win on Sunday but, in the grand scheme of things, Thursday night’s blockbuster Bilbao tie is much more important.

Amorim selection dilemma analysed

The debate over whether to rest place for the key Europa League ties is currently raging, especially with United doing so poorly in the Premier League.

To that end, BBC Radio Manchester duo Gaz Drinkwater and Joe McGrath have been discussing what plan of action Amorim should actually take.

Speaking on The Devils’ Advocate podcast, Drinkwater said: “Athletic Bilbao are going to be so tough to play against.

“One thing we can say is that we should have fresh players. Ruben Amorim is not going to play a full-strength team in the Premier League – because why would he?”

However, McGrath does not believe that is the correct way to approach the game, saying: “I understand resting players for the Europa League, but we don’t play [Bilbao] until 1 May. That is a long time to wait.

“I think he would be risking it all for the Europa League if he does that – and if it doesn’t come off, he is risking his legacy.”

Drinkwater responded: “He isn’t going to rest the players that are going to be playing in the semi-final every week between now and then. There is still going to be the odd one playing here and there just to keep them match fit.

“Ruben Amorim’s legacy at this club will be lifting that Europa League trophy at the end of this season and taking Manchester United into the Champions League next season.”

