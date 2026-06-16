Ruben Amorim could land one of his favourites from Manchester United, as a ‘proposal’ has been revealed at new club AC Milan by a journalist.

Amorim has taken his first job since he was sacked by United in January, with the Portuguese officially confirmed as the new Milan boss on Tuesday evening. He’s signed a contract running until 2028.

Like when he joined United, Amorim will be expected to oversee a turnaround, with the club having finished outside the top four in Serie A in both of the last two seasons.

Amorim could potentially oversee that turnaround with a United player in his ranks, as an Italian journalist has revealed Manuel Ugarte has been ‘offered’ to Milan.

The Portuguese has coached the midfielder at two clubs, Sporting CP and United, and should he sign him in Milan, that would make it three.

There are not said to be any talks ongoing yet, but a ‘proposal’ has been made to the Italian club.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Ugarte has underperformed

That Amorim hardly played Ugarte at the beginning of last season shows how this is likely to go, though. The Uruguay midfielder played just 22 times in the Premier League last season, and while 14 of those came under Amorim, he only started six of those games.

Ugarte has underperformed since arriving at United and it’s little surprise that they’re happy to offer him out to other clubs.

The Red Devils are known to want to new midfielders this summer and they won’t need Ugarte when they get them.

The smart move from Amorim would be to reject the chance to sign his former favourite, though. Yes, Ugarte has played 133 times under the boss, with a lot of those appearances coming during a successful spell at Sporting CP.

But he evidently didn’t cut it at United, at what is a slightly higher level, in the Premier League.

For Amorim, after a pretty poor spell in England, going in a different direction and not signing any of the players who were with him during the poor time would be for the best.

While he was tipped to want a fair few Sporting players when he arrived at Old Trafford, that would’ve seen him sign talent from a spell of actual success.

Signing players from United gives no guarantee of that, given the side were poor, and Ugarte was one of the biggest underperformers for the boss.