Ruben Amorim’s number one transfer target for the summer of 2025 has been revealed, with Manchester United now on a collision course with bitter rivals Manchester City.

Amorim is the manager Man Utd have tasked with putting the club back at the summit of English football. The 39-year-old arrives on the back of winning two Primeira Liga titles with Sporting CP, though reports have already suggested he’s been ‘stunned’ at the lack of speed and intensity shown by his players in training.

And according to a fresh update from The Mirror, Amorim has also determined the squad he’s inherited lacks the necessary firepower.

As such, it’s claimed Amorim has already made his mind up regarding his ‘No 1’ transfer target for next summer.

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres – who’s remarkably scored 67 goals in 69 matches for the club – is the player Amorim craves the most.

A monumental battle with Man City now awaits, with the report noting incoming City sporting director, Hugo Viana, is also desperate to reunite with Gyokeres.

Viana – who helped sign Gyokeres for Sporting in 2023 – will replace Txiki Begiristain at season’s end and it’s claimed both he and Amorim have a ‘close relationship’ with the Swede.

Where will Viktor Gyokeres go?

One advantage Man Utd hold is the ability to guarantee the 26-year-old regular starts. If signed, he would immediately be installed as the club’s starting striker ahead of Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford.

By contrast, there is the small matter of Erling Haaland over at The Etihad and The Mirror noted Gyokeres ‘would need assurances’ he’s not being signed merely to play second fiddle.

City’s interest – despite already having Haaland on the books – stems from their failure to replace Julian Alvarez over the summer.

Interestingly, Alvarez was on board with leaving City for Atletico Madrid after becoming despondent at his lack of starts. Alvarez’s situation at The Etihad could serve as a warning to Gyokeres who could suffer the same fate if competing with Haaland for one spot.

In any case, what is clear is Gyokeres looks on course to leave Sporting next summer.

Speaking earlier in November, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “The feeling at Sporting is that Viktor Gyokeres can complete the season at the club and then decide his future destination in summer 2025.

“For sure, we expect Viktor Gyokeres to leave Sporting in 2025, should be in the summer, so this is the idea.”

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Gyokeres can leave Sporting in 2025 for a fee in the €60m-€70m range. His overarching release clause is set at €100m, though an ‘agreement’ allows for a cheaper transfer in the €60m-€70m range in 2025.

Latest Man Utd news – Welbeck, Mount, Zirkzee

In other news, Gary Neville has claimed Danny Welbeck – sold by Man Utd all the way back in 2014 – has been better for Brighton this season than ALL of United’s current forwards.

Elsewhere, attacking-midfielder Mason Mount is “perfect” for Ruben Amorim’s system per the manager himself, who has stated he “loves” the Englishman and that he could play in two separate positions.

Finally, Caught Offside reported Amorim has ‘already taken an active role’ in trying to set Zirkzee up with a new club ‘as soon as the transfer window opens.’

The Dutch striker only arrived from Bologna in a deal worth £36.5m last summer. However, he’s struggled to adapt so far and with Gyokeres now Amorim’s No 1 target, Zirkzee’s days at Old Trafford already look numbered.