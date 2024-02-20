Euro Paper Talk: Amrabat gone as ruthless Ratcliffe picks Man Utd replacement with new striker to follow; Tottenham eye huge move for classy Brazilian

Manchester United are making plans to sign an AC Milan midfielder and an Ajax striker this summer, Victor Orta is ‘obsessed’ with signing a Leeds United star for Sevilla, while Tottenham are ready to make a massive move to sign a top-class Brazilian midfielder.

RATCLIFFE WANTS MILAN MIDFIELDER REIJNDERS AT MAN UTD

Manchester United are readying a huge offer to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders after deciding they will not take up their option to make Sofyan Amrabat’s stay permanent.

The Morocco midfielder moved to Old Trafford after a protracted summer chase; signing on an initial season’s loan deal that netted parent club Fiorentina a €10m windfall.

As part of that arrangement, Manchester United secured the option to make the 27-year-old’s move permanent this summer with an additional €20m payment, taking their potential total outlay to £25.7m.

However, the World Cup semi-finalist has struggled to show his best form for United and the emergence of talented teenager Kobbie Mainoo has completed overshadowed Amrabat, who has has so far made just 19 appearances in all competitions.

Now according to Football Transfers, the club’s new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided to send Amrabat back to La Viola with the Red Devils already deciding not to take up the option on his permanent signing.

And they also have eyes on a top-class replacement in the form of AC Milan star Reijnders, who has excelled since moving to the San Siro from AZ Alkmaar in a €19m deal last summer.

Capable of playing in a variety of midfield roles, Ratcliffe is reportedly gearing up to make an official approach to bring in the 25-year-old.

Milan, for their part, would not want to lose the Netherlands international so soon, and have placed a prohibitive €60m (£51.5m) fee on his head.

But United see the signing as better value for money than their other top target in Frenkie De Jong, with Barcelona reportedly seeking up to €100m for their star.

Predictably, PSG are also keen on Reijnders, who is contracted to Milan until 2028.

Man Utd also step up Brian Brobbey hunt

As well as a new midfielder, Ratcliffe also wants to bring in a new striker this summer to act as cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

Their decision to sign the Dane has been fully vindicated of late, with the former Atalanta man looking the real deal and arguably one of the best pieces of business that Erik ten Hag has done since taking charge.

However, with Anthony Martial likely to leave at the end of his contract, United will be looking to bring in another option. Now, according to Dutch pundit Mike Verweij, he claims United are ready to make a fresh attempt to prise Ajax striker Brian Brobbey to Old Trafford.

The Dutch striker was on United’s list of targets last summer and prior to their move for Hojlund.

But a fresh offer is now thought to be on their agenda, with the 22-year-old Amsterdammer seen as the perfect next addition for their frontline.

“I therefore agree that if Ajax continues to perform like this, it will be very attractive for Brobbey, especially after a good Euros, to go to the Premier League,” said Verweij.

“You know that Manchester United, where Ten Hag wanted to sign him before, is following him and what you hear is that the top of the Premier League is keeping a close eye on him.”

Brobbey has 18 goals and six assists in 31 appearances for Ajax this season.

LIVERPOOL TURN TO MILAN CHIEF AS SPORTING DIRECTOR

Liverpool are ready to approach Frederic Massara to become their new sporting director, with the Italian currently on gardening leave at AC Milan. (The Athletic)

Real Madrid have NO plans to sell one of Vinicius Jnr or Rodrygo to accommodate the arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer. However, Los Blancos could be vulnerable to the sales of Premier League targets Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eder Militao and Fede Valverde. (Matteo Moretto)

Mbappe’s signing-on bonus at Real Madrid could be as much as €150m (£128.5m) when he signs on at the Bernabeu, while his annual salary will be a basic €15m to €20m (£12.8m to £17.1m). (Cadena Ser)

Jadon Sancho already knows his chances of securing a permanent transfer to Borussia Dortmund are “slim” but wants to use his time there to secure a big move away from Manchester United this summer. (BILD)

Napoli are considering four options to replace Victor Osimhen this summer, with players very much of interest to Premier League clubs in their sights. Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna, Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface and Lille’s Jonathan David are the quartet in question. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

PSG are ‘gaining confidence’ they can prise Bernardo Silva away from Manchester City this summer after a €50m (£42.3m) release clause came to light. (Le10 Sport)

Manchester United have fixed their price for Mason Greenwood this summer with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid slugging it out for his signature. (Fussball News)

VICTOR ORTA DETERMINED TO SIGN LEEDS STAR GNONTO FOR SEVILLA

Former Leeds director of football is ‘obsessed’ with the idea of signing Italy winger Willy Gnonto for his new club Sevilla, though may struggle to match the Whites’ €25m valuation. (Estadio Deportivo)

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong has admitted a move to Liverpool ‘would be great’ if it were available in the summer.

Aston Villa are unlikely to turn Nicolo Zaniolo’s loan from Galatasaray into a permanent deal this summer, with the player set to return to Serie A, and with Villa instead keen to sign Red Bull Salzburg’s Israel midfielder Oscar Gloukh. (various)

PSG are ready to make a firm move to sign Frenkie De Jong this summer and are willing to pay €60m (£51.4m), rising to €80m (£68.5m), with bonuses and add-ons to Barcelona. (Sport)

Barcelona have held talks with the agent of Alphonso Davies amid growing claims the Canada wing-back will leave Bayern Munich this summer, though a deal to take him to the Nou Camp is described as “really complicated”. (Fabrizio Romano)

Former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being considered as a short-term replacement for Thomas Tuchel if the axe falls on the former Chelsea manager. (Sky Deutschland)

Jose Mourinho, Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte are all contenders for the Bayern Munich job, though Plan A is very much Xabi Alonso. (Sky Deutshland)

Leeds United recently saw a €7m bid to sign Besiktas winger Milot Rashica rejected by the Turkish side. The winger previously played under Daniel Farke at Norwich. (various)

TOTTENHAM READY HUGE OFFER FOR ATALANTA STAR EDERSON

Tottenham are ready to go all out and make a huge bid to sign Atalanta’s Brazilian midfielder Ederson in a €45m (£38.6m) summer deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma’s plans to sign Diego Llorente from Leeds in a permanent €5m deal and then sell him on to PSG for a €10m profit have been confirmed. (Metropolitan Magazine)

Atletico Madrid are looking to increase winger Samu Omorodion’s release clause from €8m to €100m after the teenager’s recent first-team breakthrough and to ward off clubs from the Premier League, including Chelsea. (Matteo Moretto)

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has admitted he will likely leave Anfield this summer after accepting he’s unlikely to make the breakthrough at Anfield. The Dutchman is currently starring on loan for Mainz in the Bundesliga. (Voetbal Nieuws)

Joshua Kimmich will leave Bayern Munich at the season’s end after a breakdown in his relationship with Thomas Tuchel – but also wants to try something new even if the former Chelsea boss is axed. (BILD)

Barcelona expect to sell Raphinha this summer and believe offers will come in from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia for the Brazilian. (Matteo Moretto)

Liverpool are “100% convinced” in their plan to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager, but Bayern Munich also want the Spaniard amid rising concerns over Thomas Tuchel’s future. (Fabrizio Romano / Sky Deutschland)