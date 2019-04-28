Ancelotti boosts Man Utd in pursuit of €105m defensive target

Carlo Ancelotti has provided Manchester United a boost in their reported attempts to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly by saying he won’t stand in the way of the player if he wants to leave.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to improve the quality of his defence, with United having conceded the most goals out of any side in the Premier League top six this season.

Koulibaly is reportedly one of the names that the Red Devils are chasing, but it has been suggested that the Senegal international could command a world-record fee for a defender this summer, with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis a notoriously tough negotiator.

The Senegal international responded to speculation over his future earlier this month by seeming to suggest he will stay at Napoli, he said: “The market is full of talk, I prefer facts, which then help us win.”

Reports in Italy over the past month have claimed that the Red Devils have placed a €105million bid for Koulibaly.

And now Napoli boss Ancelotti has said he will not stand in the way of any player that would like to leave the club.

“We don’t need to sell our best players,” Ancelotti said. “We can sign new players following our ideas.

“However, I am not going to block who wants to leave, I’ve never done it in my career.”

Ancelotti insisted that he is happy at the club and that he wants to stay in Naples.

He added: “I am happy in Naples, nothing has changed.

“I want to continue what I’ve begun, there are all the conditions to be motivated, the rest is just talking.”