Ancelotti bullish over Everton European hopes; details what must be done

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was in no mood to admit the club’s European hopes were over after insisting they are “still in the fight.”

Everton were made to settle for a 0-0 draw that did little to aid their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin provided the Toffees’ main threat, but was persistently thwarted by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez throughout the contest.

The result leaves Everton in eighth position, eight points off fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Ancelotti said: “We tried to do everything to win.

“We had a good second half. We did our best.

“We have three games [to try to qualify for Europe], we’re still in the fight. We have to try to win the last three games. I think we need nine points.

“The performance was good. We were good defensively, we didn’t give them a lot of opportunities. We were better offensively. We had some opportunities to score goals.

“We put more energy in the second half.”

