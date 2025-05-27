New Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti may have dropped a hint on who will be Rangers’ next manager as the race for the Ibrox hotseat intensifies.

The 65-year-old was unveiled as Brazil’s new manager on Monday, just days after taking charge of his final match at Real Madrid.

The Italian has been linked with the Selecao for months now, especially as Los Blancos’ season threatened not to hit the heights of 2024/25.

Now that Ancelotti has taken up this national post, and Xabi Alonso has succeeded him, many have wondered what this means for his son, Davide Ancelotti.

AS reports that the ex-AC Milan manager listed his group of assistants to lead the Brazilian national side but Davide, who was his assistant at Madrid, was not on it.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Davide is in a strong position to become the next Rangers manager, but faces competition from ex-Gers boss Steven Gerrard.

And while Ancelotti did not say where Davide would be going, he did reveal his son is in talks with a European side.

He told reporters: “He’s currently negotiating with a European team. So, I didn’t think it was right for him to come here. If he stays with the team, I wish him the best. If not, he can come back to us at any time.”

Hunt for Rangers job goes on

Rangers have been looking for a permanent coach since sacking Philippe Clement in February, with club legend Barry Ferguson taking charge since then.

Although he had expressed his desire to continue in the role, those hopes were dashed with the Scottish giants choosing to go in a different direction.

Rangers are in the midst of a takeover, involving a consortium of Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises Global Football Group – the latter of which owns Premier League new boys Leeds United.

Their goal is to buy 51 per cent of the Glasgow side and while that goes on, Ancelotti, 35, and Gerrard have been linked with the role.

Rangers were a distant second to Celtic in the Scottish Premier League this season and the prospective owners will look to eradicate that gap next term. But who is in the dugout remains to be seen.

