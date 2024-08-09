Ancelotti endorses stunning double Real Madrid move for Man City ace and Saudi star; U-turn on Luka Modric

Carlo Ancelotti has greenlit a blockbuster double Real Madrid swoop for Manchester City star Rodri and a big-name player from the Saudi Pro League, amid rumours of a U-turn on Luka Modric.

Real Madrid have transformed their striker ranks this summer by signing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, while Endrick has also arrived in the Spanish capital. Madrid president Florentino Perez has previously been rejected by Mbappe but he has finally captured the France superstar.

Mbappe took his future into his own hands by running down his PSG terms before agreeing a five-year contract with Madrid. It is a fantastic deal for the Spanish titans as they have not had to pay a transfer fee for Mbappe, though they did hand him a colossal £128million signing-on package.

Endrick, meanwhile, will be Mbappe’s understudy. Madrid agreed a £51m deal for the Brazilian wonderkid in December 2022 and he has now officially joined their ranks.

Los Blancos have dominated the Champions League in recent years, winning the competition in five of the last nine seasons, but they are keen to improve their squad even further.

Madrid are interested in Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies, two players who are due to become free agents next year.

But Alexander-Arnold and Davies are not the only top-class stars Madrid are pursuing. According to CaughtOffside, the reigning La Liga champions have identified Rodri as a quality addition to their midfield.

Madrid believe the imperious Man City star can dominate the midfield for them and become the successor to German icon Toni Kroos, who has now hung up his boots.

Real Madrid transfers: Rodri deal could follow Laporte signing

Madrid will likely have to wait until next year before they can snare Rodri though, as it will take time to convince him to leave serial winners City and also forge an agreement with Pep Guardiola’s side.

The 28-year-old will likely be enticed by the opportunity to join Madrid though and return to his home country.

Ancelotti would be delighted to sign Rodri as he has established himself as one of the best players in the world, and as the best defensive midfielder in the world.

Madrid could also bring in a former City star. As per fresh reports emerging from Spain, Ancelotti has given a move for Aymeric Laporte the ‘green light’.

Madrid’s interest in Laporte was first revealed on July 25 and Perez now looks set to ramp up his interest in the centre-back, who could replace Nacho at the Bernabeu.

Laporte left City in August last year by signing for Al-Nassr, which has seen him play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. But the France-born Spain international already wants to return to the highest level in Europe, and there is no club better to join than Madrid.

Al-Nassr do not want to lose Laporte so early into his adventure in the Middle East, though Madrid should have the funds to meet their demands.

Update on Modric role

Meanwhile, separate reports in Spain state that Ancelotti is poised to perform a U-turn on iconic midfielder Modric.

The Croatian great had to spend far more time on the bench than usual last season due to Madrid’s incredible midfield options.

Modric never publicly complained and always showed his class when coming off the bench, though it will undoubtedly have been a frustrating campaign for him.

But with Kroos retiring and Rodri potentially not arriving until the summer of 2025, Ancelotti will now give Modric the opportunity to anchor the midfield on a weekly basis for Madrid.

Such a move would delight the Madrid faithful, who will get to watch Modric shine on a weekly basis once again before he likely follows Kroos into retirement at the end of the season.

