Ancelotti says Everton must change mentality; won’t give up on Europe

Carlo Ancelotti admitted that Everton must change their mentality in ‘big games’ if they are to start taking points off those above them in the league.

The Toffees were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham on Monday night. Michael Keane’s 26th minute own goal was the decisive moment.

The loss means that Everton have won just one of their 12 games against ‘big six’ opposition this season. That being the 3-1 win over Chelsea in December.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Ancelotti conceded that there must be a change in his side’s approach to those games.

“We have to change the mentality, this is absolutely normal,” he said.

“We want to do a step more, but you can not do that day-by-day.”

So day-by-day you can improve your quality, your confidence and spirit to reach the next step.”

STILL A CHANCE FOR EUROPE

The loss sees Everton stay 11th in the league, but a win would have seen them leapfrog Spurs and put themselves well within the mix for Europa League qualification.

Despite that, Ancelotti insists Everton will continue to fight to get into a European place.

He added: “We have five games [remaining], we have to keep fighting.

“We have three games at home, two away, so we can have our chance still. We are working on that.”

Everton face Southampton on Thursday night in their next Premier League fixture.