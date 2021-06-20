Ancelotti plotting Everton raid as Real Madrid target two attacking stars

Two Everton stars could follow Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid with the former Toffees boss hopeful of signing them for the Spanish giants, according to reports.

Having joined Everton in December 2019, Ancelotti unexpectedly left at the start of June. The Italian opted to rejoin ex-club Real Madrid, who were managerless after Zinedine Zidane’s exit. After Los Blancos finished 2020/21 empty-handed, he has been challenged with quickly bringing success back.

Freshening up his squad seems to be a part of his plan to do that. Defenders are thought to be his priority, with a £68million centre back on his radar.

Spain international Pau Torres, heavily linked with Manchester United, is also being considered.

But it appears Ancelotti is also looking for attacking reinforcements. And he could turn to two familiar faces to bolster his options.

Reports state that he wants to sign two of his Everton forwards in James Rodriguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Spanish outlet Sport state that Ancelotti has requested the signing of Rodriguez to Florentino Perez. Having only sold the Colombian last year, the Madrid chief is thought to be ‘reluctant’ to pursue the deal.

However the story suggests there is a good chance of it happening. Not least because Rodriguez would accept a pay cut to seal a return.

It is no surprise to see Ancelotti turn to the 29-year-old, who is clearly a favourite of his. He has already signed him on three separate occasions. That includes back in 2014, when Los Blancos splashed out on Rodriguez after his impressive displays at the World Cup.

And they could soon be reunited again, should Everton entertain Madrid’s interest.

£50million swoop for Everton hitman Calvert-Lewin

The other Blues man being eyed is Calvert-Lewin. The striker enjoyed the best season of his career under Ancelotti last term, netting 21 goals in 39 games.

He was undoubtedly Everton’s key man, and his record saw him included in England’s squad for the EUROs.

But according to the Sun (via Daily Mail) the Toffees may be forced to sell this summer. That’s due to financial pressures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen the club lose almost £250million overall.

Ancelotti is, of course, aware of that situation and he may attempt to use it to his benefit. As such, a bid of £50million is believed to be in the works for the 24-year-old.

Given their financial position, the report suggests that figure may tempt Everton into selling.

Should they do so, it would see Madrid secure backup for Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has had little support in leading the line in recent years.

But if Everton refuse, Real are also said to be keen on Timo Werner, who struggled to find form during his first year at Chelsea. However, Ancelotti’s focus right now is on the Everton pair.

