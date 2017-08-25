Ancelotti grants Liverpool target permission to leave Munich

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that Renato Sanches is free to leave the club this summer, according to reports.

The Portugal international has only been with the German champions for a year and has seen himself drop down the pecking order after a number of under-par performances.

The former Real Madrid coach is believed to have given the 20-year-old midfielder the choice of departing the Bundesliga club in this transfer window.

“He knows his position in the team, he knows there is much competition. If he stays, I am satisfied. If he wants to leave it’s okay as well. No problem,” Ancelotti explained.

The European Championship winner was an unused substitute for Bayern as they kicked off their title defence with a 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen last Friday.

Sanches made 25 appearances for Munich last season with the majority of them coming as a substitute and he has yet to nail down a regular spot in the starting 11.

Liverpool have been linked with the defensive midfielder in recent weeks and with the future of Philippe Coutinho still uncertain, Ancelotti may have already got the deal moving.