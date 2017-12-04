Ancelotti gives reasons for surprise decision on Italy job

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed why he turned down the chance to become the new manager of the Italian national team.

The 58-year-old, who was sacked by Bayern Munich in September, has revealed that he spoke to the Italian Football Federation about the post vacated by Gian Piero Ventura in the wake of the nation’s failure to qualify for next summer’s World Cup finals.

However, he politely declined as he wants to continue his career in club management.

Ancelotti told broadcaster RAI: “I would like to continue to train a club team. The national team? It would be like changing jobs.

“Italian football has problems and I do not think I can solve them on my own. It’s a federation problem.”

The former Milan, Chelsea and PSG chief elaborated on those problems, which he believes need addressing from grass roots level upwards.

He said: “We’re not at the top level in Europe anymore. It’s an unlucky cycle. Italian football has problems that the federation has to solve.

“We need to develop children, set rules and carry out reforms. Great footballers are not born every day, unfortunately.

"The FIGC [Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio] contacted me and I told them the same things. The federation must focus on the clubs. Italy needs a strong federation."