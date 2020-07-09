Ancelotti, Hasenhuttl share joint frustrations after Goodison draw

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti fears his side’s inability to win at home is going to cost them European football.

A 1-1 draw against Southampton on Thursday once again held the Toffees up, leaving them languishing in mid-table.

A push for the Europa League remains a possibility but Ancelotti knows these are the sort of games they must win.

“The first half we didn’t deserve to draw,” he said. “They played better, they were more in control. We had difficulty.

“We changed a little second half, which was quite (a bit) better. But the first half was really difficult.”

Asked if they can still qualify for Europe, Ancelotti admitted they faced an uphill struggle.

“It is not a good result but we have to keep fighting,” Ancelotti told Amazon Prime.

“We have four games until the end, so we have to keep fighting for these four games and see what happens after.”

Hasenhuttl frustrated to see winning run end

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was frustrated not to have racked up a third successive Premier League win.

His side dominated in the early stages, but failed to take their chances.

He felt they were made to pay when Richarlison grabbed an equaliser just before half-time.

“Absolutely, I think we can kill the game in the first half with a little bit more clinical finishing,” the Austrian told Prime Video. “The post, penalty and everything.

“The last game we have given 26 chances or shots away. This time today I think it was two or three and you concede a goal.

“But I think we didn’t play like an away team. I think we played also in possession quite a grown-up game and this is for me a good thing.”