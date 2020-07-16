Ancelotti coy on Hojbjerg links as Everton boss reveals key to home form

Carlo Ancelotti said Everton showed the right “spirit” to maintain their strong home record, but refused to discuss speculation about a move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

A late goal from Theo Walcott ensured Everton rescued a point against Aston Villa. It means the Toffees still haven’t lost at home under Ancelotti.

And even though the Italian coach admitted they should have played better, he was satisfied with their resilience to maintain their unbeaten run at Goodison Park.

“The spirit was good, I think. The attitude was good. We tried to play how we wanted,” said Ancelotti.

“The start was good and then we lost a bit of control of the game. I think we could do better in the final third.

“But at the end we didn’t want to lose and we wanted to keep our home record and we were able to do that with the spirit.”

Off the pitch, reports have claimed Everton have made an £18m bid for Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. But Ancelotti said it would be “unfair” to speak about another club’s player.

He said: “I don’t want to talk about this because it is unfair to talk about a player who is with another team.”