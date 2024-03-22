Ancelotti key to Real Madrid snatching PL defender, as Los Blancos manager has ‘real intent’ for transfer

Transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested that Carlo Ancelotti is the driver of Real Madrid interest in Jarrad Branthwaite, a signing which he has “real intent” for after giving the defender his Everton debut.

Branthwaite has come a long way from playing for Carlisle in 2019/20. He moved to Goodison Park the following season, and after a couple of spells away from the Toffees, he has become a regular this season.

Not only has he played 90 minutes in all but four Everton games all season, but his rapid rise saw him included in the most recent England squad.

He only debuted for the under-21 side in June 2023, and he could be set for a Three Lions debut against one of Brazil or Belgium.

A good performance if he is to play against either of those juggernauts would see Branthwaite’s stock skyrocket from its already high position.

Indeed, amid his good form, which has him seen as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League at the moment and an £80million asset, Manchester United have been strongly linked with him.

They might have a battle on their hands to sign the Englishman, though, as Real Madrid are also apparently in the mix.

Four years on from leaving League Two Carlisle, a move to the Bernabeu could be seen as a bit of a shock.

Ancelotti driving Branthwaite interest

However, with the addition of some important context, it begins to look a little bit less crazy.

Indeed, Ancelotti clearly saw potential in Branthwaite, as he was the manager who signed him at Everton, and Jones suggests he could be the driver in Real interest.

“In the event that he does actually make a transfer, I would be cautious about ruling out Real Madrid. I’m not saying they are favourites to sign him, but I do believe their interest in him is genuine and it does make some sense,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

“Carlo Ancelotti not only knows him from when he was at Everton, but gave him his debut. He rated him back then and is apparently impressed by the way he has continued to grow.”

PL sides on top but Real in hunt

The insider believes Real are behind English sides such as United, but they’re in the race, and the fact Branthwaite has played on the continent before would help him to adapt if he was to move to Spain.

“I think the fact that Branthwaite has spent time on loan at PSV also says a lot about him as a person and puts extra faith in the fact he could adapt to playing in a different country,” Jones added.

“At the moment, it still makes more sense that he would end up at another Premier League club, but if we are to look at another option, I do believe Real Madrid’s intent to be real.”

It will be interesting to see if Real do go after him, and if Branthwaite has a choice in the matter, if he’d rather play for United or Real.

