Ancelotti makes big decision on future following Bayern sacking

Carlo Ancelotti: Has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Liverpool

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed he will not coach again this season as he intends to take a 10-month break from football following his departure from Bayern Munich.

The 58-year-old Italian left Bundesliga champions Bayern last week, following a heavy Champions League defeat to Paris St Germain, and he has since been linked with AC Milan and Arsenal.

The Rossoneri, who Ancelotti twice led to the Champions League trophy, have made a disappointing start to the Serie A campaign, sparking rumours that boss Vincenzo Montella could be on his way out.

Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli has said Montella is safe for the time being, although Ancelotti would represent a viable option should the San Siro board choose to make a change.

But the former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach has no plans to take another job in 2017-18.

He told Sky Sport Italia: “For the next 10 months I will relax, I will not coach another team.”

On his sacking at Bayern, he added: “It’s better to stay quiet on that.”

Ancelotti’s refusal to discuss his departure from Bayern comes after winger Arjen Robben made a humiliating claim about the Italian’s training methods.