Ancelotti makes departing Man Utd and Chelsea target a £68m ‘priority’

New Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has made a Man Utd and Chelsea target a top ‘priority’, though all hope is not lost for the English sides.

The Italian manager is entering his second stint at the helm of Los Blancos. However, unlike in his previous tenure, the current Real Madrid is in desperate need of major surgery. One department in particular set to experience a major overhaul is the defence.

Incumbent centre-halves Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane are both facing uncertain futures.

Ramos is an impending free agent and has begun to struggle with persistent injury issues. In the latest campaign, the 35-year-old managed a measly 15 league appearances leading to his omission from Spain’s Euro 2020 squad.

He, along with Varane could both be set to depart. In Varane’s case, a blockbuster switch to the Premier League with Man Utd has been heavily touted.

Should the duo both move on, Ancelotti will need to make a marquee signing on the position.

Now, Football London (citing Le10 Sport) reveal such a splash could come in the form of Jules Kounde.

The Sevilla centre-back, 22, has quickly become one of Europe’s hottest properties in central defence.

Understandably, both Chelsea and Man Utd have been credited with interest. Their hopes were raised last week when the player himself spoke candidly about a potential summer exit.

However, per Football London, Kounde has been on Real supremo Florentino Perez’s radar for ‘several weeks’. Furthermore, Ancelotti sees centre-half additions as the main ‘priority’ as his first act and Kounde, along with Pau Torres, are namechecked.

There is one crumb of comfort from an English perspective, however. That comes in the form of the fee Sevilla will likely command for their rising star.

The figure of £68m is touted, which unless lowered, could prove an insurmountable hurdle for Real.

In that scenario, the more budget-friendly Torres could be pursued, leaving the door ajar for Man Utd and Chelsea to try their luck for Kounde.

Chelsea, Man Utd failed manager approaches revealed

Meanwhile, Massimiliano Allegri turned down two offers from Chelsea as well as approaches from Arsenal and Manchester United, it has been revealed.

His mentor Giovanni Galeone told Il Bianconero (via Football Italia): “The last year that he was at Juventus, Allegri said no to five big offers.

“Chelsea tried twice in the space of 15 days and he always rejected every proposal. Then Real Madrid contacted him more than once, while Arsenal, PSG and Manchester United also tried. This was all in the space of a year, but he always said no.

“I do think that if Juve hadn’t called, he would be in Madrid now, even though he wasn’t entirely convinced by the organisation there. Nobody is, really.”

