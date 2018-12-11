Ancelotti opens up on Champions League approach v Liverpool

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti says his side will adopt a similar approach to the first game with Liverpool when they visit Anfield tonight.

Lorenzo Insigne gave Napoli victory in October against the Reds with a last-gasp strike to sink Jurgen Klopp’s men in their second Champions League group game.

It was no more than the hosts deserved after their dominated the second period. In fact they managed 57% possession throughout the game and mustered 19 shots, while Liverpool managed just four, of which none were on target.

Klopp has admitted he will make tactical changes, but Ancelotti says the Partenopei will look to play in a similar way.

The former Chelsea coach also believes Napoli are more likely to go through, with Liverpool having to win 1-0 to qualify, while knowing if they concede a goal, they will have to win by a two-goal margin to go through.

Ancelotti told Sky Sports: “I do not know what Liverpool will do, but we know the intensity that we put in these matches and we have to be focused on what we want.

“We are here to play our game as we have always tried to do, then sometimes we he have succeeded and other times we haven’t. But if we are clever in both phases, we have more chances to get through.

“We certainly will not take the opponent lightly. We are at the final stage of a path where we have done very well and now we need to take one last step.

“It is impossible to think that tomorrow we will be superficial: the first leg taught us so many things and from that we start again to try and play a similar match.”