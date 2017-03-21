Ancelotti picked Benzema after ‘blocking’ Suarez switch

Carlo Ancelotti blocked Luis Suarez joining Real Madrid before his big-money move to Barcelona, according to reports.

The Uruguayan joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014 for £64.98 million, however, it has been alleged that he had the chance to join the white side of Madrid prior to the move.

Then-boss Carlo Ancelotti was given the opportunity to sign Suarez but turned down the chance in favour of France international Karim Benzema, according to Spanish publication Marca.

The report claims Suarez would have been a direct replacement for Benzema, who had been at the Bernabeu since 2009.

However, Ancelotti preferred the Frenchman for his link-up play with Cristiano Ronaldo, believing he was better suited to playing alongside the Portuguese forward.

Suarez has vastly impressed in La Liga since joining Barcelona, grabbing 96 goals and 47 assists in just 114 games.

Whether or not Ancelotti made the incorrect decision, Benzema has been a terrific servant for Los Blancos since his move from Lyon in 2009.

In 309 appearances for Real, the 29-year-old has scored 158 times, while also grabbing 73 assists.

Benzema’s contract is up at the end of 2019, however, he is reportedly set for a new deal in the summer.