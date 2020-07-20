Ancelotti praises Everton spirit in narrow win over Sheffield United

Carlo Ancelotti has praised the spirit his players showed as Everton battled to a 1-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Richarlison’s goal early in the second half proved to be enough to earn the Toffees all three points.

It was their first win since a 2-1 success over Leicester on 1st July, having lost twice and drawn twice since.

And speaking to the BBC, Ancelotti was keen to highlight the positive attitude of his players during the contest.

“The spirit was really good. It is not a surprise, the players know really well what our supporters ask for on the pitch – to have a good spirit and fight and we showed that today,” he said.

“We had opportunities on the counter attack, I am really pleased with the performance. We are at the end of the season but this fantastic spirit can be a good sign for the future.

“Since December we did quite well. We lost a bit of motivation for the last few games but it is important to finish well. A win here is important.”

PROMISING SIGNS

The Italian has criticised his players’ mentality on a number of occasions since the season restarted.

Following defeats at Tottenham and Wolves, Ancelotti insisted that his squad must change their approach if they are to improve.

He will be pleased, then, that Everton were able to grind out a victory despite having nothing to play for. With one game left to play, the Blues can no longer finish higher than 11th in the table.

Their final fixture is a home game against relegation threatened Bournemouth on Sunday.