Ancelotti prepared for Man Utd capture with impressive post-Varane plan

Real Madrid will reportedly look to use homegrown talent alongside new signing David Alaba as they transition from Raphael Varane’s anticipated Manchester United transfer.

United are reportedly moving closer to landing France international Varane to bolster their defence. Personal terms have not reportedly posed a problem, while the Red Devils will – reports claim – pay £50million. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to use Varane as part of an exciting 4-3-3 formation next season.

Meanwhile, for Madrid, losing Varane would represent another big change in their defence this summer.

They have already lost Sergio Ramos, who has moved to Paris Saint-Germain. Former Los Blancos sporting director Jorge Valdano therefore admitted that the club could lose two “titans”.

According to Marca, though, new Madrid boss Ancelotti feels prepared to lose Varane.

Alaba has already arrived after leaving Bayern Munich, while Eder Militao remains a ‘budding’ option at the age of 23.

The Brazilian has only made 41 appearances, despite signing in 2019. That is because of Ramos and Varane’s dominance, but he will have a more pertinent role if Varane leaves.

Elsewhere, Nacho Fernandez – who came through Madrid’s youth ranks – will become the most experienced centre-back at the club having made 233 outings so far.

Aside from those three options, Ancelotti also reportedly plans to use some more of the club’s homegrown talent.

Madrid will struggle to afford a star centre-back signing of their own, due to their financial struggles.

Still, Alaba – who arrived on a free transfer from Bayern – has bags of experience at the top level in Europe.

United, meanwhile, will look to partner Varane with captain Harry Maguire if they get the deal over the line.

With Jadon Sancho joining up front and full-back Kieran Trippier reportedly close to signing, the pressure will ramp up on Solskjaer next season.

Pundit questions Varane transfer

Despite making 360 appearances for Madrid and contributing to four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles, one pundit has questioned whether Varane will be able to cut it in the Premier League.

Danny Mills pointed to Bundesliga stars Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, who have had to overcome struggles at Chelsea.

Indeed, Werner – having enjoyed fantastic goalscoring form for RB Leipzig – dropped off in his debut season with the Blues.