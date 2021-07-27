Carlo Ancelotti has effectively told Real Madrid midfielder Isco his career at the Bernabeu is over – and reports claim Everton are now leading the charge to sign him.

Los Blancos are looking to offload the 38-times capped Spain playmaker, after Ancelotti deemed him surplus to requirements. Just like impending Manchester United signing Raphael Varane, Isco too has just one year on his deal.

And with Ancelotti seeing no part for Isco in his Real line-up, a report on Monday claimed they are willing to sell for just €15m (£12.8m).

That lowly sum was said to have spiked Arsenal’s interest. Mikel Arteta is looking to add more creativity to his side after losing Martin Odegaard after his loan ended.

However, reports on Tuesday now say Odegaard is back on the menu for the Gunners. As per Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk, the Norwegian is pushing Real to be allowed to return to Emirates Stadium.

And should they get the green light to sign him again, that will end their short-lived interest in Isco.

However, that could well open the door for Everton to make their move. The Toffees expect to lose James Rodriguez this summer following Ancelotti’s exit and Rafa Benitez’s arrival.

As such, AS reckons that could lead to a move to Goodison Park.

Ancelotti’s departure left Everton with something of a sour taste, the Italian leaving after just 18 months at Goodison. However, he could go some way towards making amends by encouraging Isco to join the Toffeees.

Everton register De Vrij interest

Everton, meanwhile, are understood to have registered their interest with super-agent Mino Raiola in a deal for Stefan de Vrij.

De Vrij was one of the cornerstones of Inter’s march to the Serie A title last season, ending Juventus’ dominant spell. However, they may struggle to sustain their success to the extent their rivals did.

Inter find themselves in severe financial difficulties and have already had to sell flying wing-back Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain.

There may yet be another casualty of their Scudetto-winning side as they seek to balance the books. Perhaps their most valuable remaining asset would be Romelu Lukaku. However, the former Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United striker remains keen to stay in Milan. Likewise, Inter understandably do not want rid of their top scorer from the last two seasons.

Therefore, they are more likely to offload one of their defenders. Milan Skriniar has already been linked with a Premier League move, but equally seems intent on remaining where he is. Thus, De Vrij may have to make way.

That has led to speculation of interest from Everton, who have also been tracking Napoli powerhouse Kalidou Koulibaly.

