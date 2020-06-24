Ancelotti rates chances of Everton qualifying for Europe

Carlo Ancelotti admitted that it will still be difficult for Everton to reach Europe, but backed them to have the motivation to aim high.

After returning to action with a goalless draw against Liverpool, Everton claimed their first win of the league re-start, beating Norwich 1-0.

Michael Keane scored the decisive goal to lift the Toffees into 10th place. Hope remains at Goodison Park that they can reach a Europa League place.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti said he thought Everton lacked the energy they had shown in the derby – but was pleased with their reaction in the second half.

“I think that I am pleased of course, happy,” he said. “It was not easy to prepare this game.

“I knew that it was difficult, that we didn’t have the energy that we had against Liverpool. It’s really difficult in this period to prepare games every three days.

“We were a little bit slow in the first half, the second half was much better.

“We had good opportunities to close the game out on the counter but we were in good shape.”

Ancelotti is taking things step by step, but there is still a chance that Everton can reach Europe. And the Italian tactician backed them to use the lure of European football as motivation for the rest of the season.

“What we needed from this game was three points, the three points arrived and now we can dream to climb up the table. The players satisfied me a lot,” he explained.

“I think we need to have a goal, we need to have motivation.

“This is a fantastic achievement, to be able to reach it will be difficult. The teams above us are not so far but we need to run fast.”