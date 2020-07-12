Ancelotti slams Everton mentality after ‘unacceptable’ loss at Wolves

Carlo Ancelotti has slammed his Everton team’s mentality and insisted their performance against Wolves was “unacceptable”.

The Toffees were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Wolves at Molineux, their second defeat in three games.

And Ancelotti says a poor mental approach to the game was the main problem, and says his players’ attitude has to be better in future.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, cited on the Liverpool Echo, the Italian said: “It was a really frustrating performance. The team didn’t show a good spirit.

“We have to consider this more than the technical and tactical aspect. It was not good enough and the spirit of the team was unacceptable.

“We have to show, in the last three games, that we have a different attitude.

“There are excuses but I don’t want to have excuses. The performance was not acceptable. I have already spoken to the players. We have to prepare the next game and have a very different attitude.

“I don’t want to talk about individual performances of every single player.

“I have said to the players that the attitude was unacceptable and it has to change immediately.”

Ancelotti added that he knows his team can have the right mentality having seen it on numerous occasions since taking over.

However, he says the Blues will need to show it more often if they want to improve and move up the Premier League standings.

“If I am honest, the attitude was not acceptable. In some games, the spirit was really good, against Liverpool, against Norwich, against Leicester,” he added.

“This team has fighting spirit but we didn’t have the spirit to fight for the next game. The result [here] doesn’t matter. They have to show professionalism on the pitch.

“Since I arrived, this team did well in general. We went up from the relegation zone with good performances and we competed with almost all of the teams, apart from Chelsea.

“We don’t want to be a mid-table team, we want to stay at the top. We have to work together to prepare for the next season.”

EUROPEAN HOPES FADING

Everton’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Europa League are now hanging by a thread.

Their latest loss leaves them 11th in the league, five points behind 10th placed Burnley. They could also find themselves eight points behind the team in eighth position, depending on results later on Sunday.

Therefore, they will need a perfect end to the year in order to qualify.

With a game against battling Aston Villa up next before meetings with Champions League chasing Wolves and Bournemouth, the Merseyside club face a tricky end to the campaign, so will need to show the mentality and attitude their manager is looking for if they are to pick up maximum points.