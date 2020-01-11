Ancelotti stokes up Everton fans as Richarlison is praised for characteristic

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was pleased with “60 minutes” of his side’s performance, and stressed the importance of the Toffees faithful getting behind the players.

After a run of two successive defeats to Man City and then Liverpool in the FA Cup, Everton got back on track with a 1-0 victory over Brighton.

Richarlison was once again the key man for the men from Merseyside, with the Brazilian’s goal proving the ultimate difference between the two teams.

Speaking to the BBC following the match, Italian Ancelotti said of the display: “Quite happy. For 60 minutes the performance was good, at the end it was normal to suffer a little bit at 1-0 up.

“We suffered but we were determined to have three points at the end and this is the most important thing.”

“The response of the players was good.

The support of the fans had suffered after the defeat to what was on paper, a severely weakened Liverpool team last week, but Ancelotti praised the fans for their efforts today and hoped it will continue.

“The support of the stadium is really important for us,” said Ancelotti.

“When we play here we want to feel at home and I hope the next game will be the same because it is really important.”

Forward Theo Walcott was denied a penalty after staying on his feet under heavy duress, something the Italian manager believed VAR should’ve aided with.

“I think it was a penalty, I’m surprised, I think he tried to score and didn’t fall down,” said Ancelotti.

“Usually if he falls it is a penalty I don’t know. The work of the referee is not easy but maybe with VAR it could be more simple.”

On another bright performance from star-man Richarlison, the 60-year-old said: “A fantastic goal from Richarlison. He has fantastic qualities. He can play everywhere.”