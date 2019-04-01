Ander Herrera has agreed a pre-contract agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The Manchester United midfielder has been deliberating his future at Old Trafford and the Daily Record report that the Spanish star has opted to join PSG.

Reporter Duncan Castles claims that Herrera, 29, has been “left unimpressed by United’s offer of a new long-term deal” and agreed a deal with the Ligue 1 club.

Herrera was understood to be holding out for around £150,000-a-week to stay at United.

Solskjaer, having signed a deal to stay as manager for the next three seasons, clearly wanted the £29million signing from Athletic Bilbao to stay.

“We want the best players in this club,” he said last week.

“Let’s hope club and player find an agreement. We will have a strong squad next season. Ander has been very good since I came in.”

Herrera, who is also interesting Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan and Barcelona, recently told El Periodico: “It is logical (PSG interest and a possible United exit) when you are into your final three months of contract. I knew that something would come out.

“I am handling it normally and concentrating on playing football between now and the end of the season. I am leaving the rest to my agent – both discussions with United over a contract extension and talks with other clubs over a potential move.”