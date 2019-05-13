Ander Herrera in Solskjaer claim as he makes Man Utd future promise

Ander Herrera believes Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a “tough job” ahead of him – but insists the Norwegian will thrive at the club if afforded time.

United concluded a difficult Premier League campaign with an embarrassing 2-0 defeat at home to relegated Cardiff, leaving them sixth in the Premier League as they finished a huge 32 points behind champions Manchester City.

Solskjaer admitted there will be no quick fixes as they attempt to bridge the chasm, though Herrera has faith in the former striker and his coaching staff.

However, Herrera, who announced at the weekend he will leave Old Trafford when his contract expires in the summer, pleaded with the club’s fans – and he now counts himself as one – to stay patient in the next few months and years.

The Spaniard said: “I really believe in Ole. I really believe in Michael (Carrick), Kieran (McKenna), Mick Phelan, in Demps (Mark Dempsey), but I think there is a tough job ahead.

“That is my opinion as a fan and as someone who knows the club at the moment.

“These fans are the best, they are amazing, but they need time. They need time because this is not going to be from the first day. The club will need time, confidence and support.

“I am sure they will give it but the only thing I ask for them is time because this is not easy.

“(But) the right person is at the wheel. He’s the right person.”

It is a worn out cliche that ‘nice guys finish last’ but Herrera, who is believed to have committed to joining Paris Saint-Germain after five seasons at United, thinks the opposite may be true in Solskjaer’s case.

Herrera added: “He is one of the best people I have ever met in football. Everyone loves him in the dressing room. Everyone wants to fight for him.

“When you have the players behind you and wanting to fight for you, part of the job is done.

“I believe in karma and if you are a good person, if you are honest and sincere with the players and the fans, sooner or later it will work.

“I think Ole is the right person because he has qualities and knowledge but also he is a great man and a great person.”

