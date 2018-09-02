Ander Herrera issues defiant message to Man Utd critics

Ander Herrera claims people only criticise Manchester United because they’re jealous and he insists their detractors only make them stronger.

United sit down in 14th place ahead of Sunday’s crucial clash against Burnley at Turf Moor, having lost two of their last three games.

But Herrera still believes that people are only attacking the club because they wish they could be in their situation. That’s the same for both rival players and supporters.

“We all know and we all are experienced enough to know that apart from Manchester United fans, the club and the players everyone wants us to lose which is good,” Herrera told the club’s official website.

“That means they want to be in our situation and would all like to play for and support a team as big as Manchester United.

“So from there we have to be even stronger; that has to make us even stronger.

“No-one is going to help us apart from the fans, the club and the team so we all have to be very, very together and focused on the next game.”

