PSG midfielder Ander Herrera has appeared to dash any hopes Manchester United or Newcastle had of signing Edinson Cavani this summer.

Cavani has a matter of weeks left on his deal with Paris Saint-Germain and will be available on a free transfer this summer.

The Uruguayan is expected to one of the world’s most in-demand stars given his status.

And his mother, Berta Gomez, has confirmed that there are “many clubs” looking to secure his son’s services, and amid claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are strongly emerging as contenders to sign him.

However, Newcastle have also been mentioned as suitors as their new regime tries to attract the world’s top stars to St James’ Park.

Herrera, who left United himself last summer to move to Paris, has confirmed Cavani will move on.

But in a blow to his former employers and Newcastle, Herrera says Cavani has his eyes elsewhere.

“I know Cavani wants to play in Spain,” he told AS.

“He loves the league and the country, he asks me about it a lot.

“However, since we left Paris I’ve not spoken to him about his situation.”

Injuries limited Cavani to 14 league appearances for PSG this season, eight of which were as a substitute, but he still managed four goals and two assists.

Cavani mother drops transfer hint

Cavani has been strongly linked with Atletico Madrid and Herrera’s admission would appear to make them the favourites for his signature.

That would also go hand-in-hand with comments made by the striker’s mother, who said: “Fortunately today, there are many clubs interested in signing Cavani,” she said. “He still does not know where he will play.”

“We have to think carefully. At the moment, he has no intention of returning to Uruguay, he is planning to continue in Europe and would like to go to Spain.”

United’s interest in signing a top midfielder, meanwhile, has been confirmed by his club. But talk of a cheeky cut-price bid being accepted has been ruled out.