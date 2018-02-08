Ander Herrera to go on trial over alleged match fixing claims

Manchester United star Ander Herrera will be forced to go on trial in Spain after his alleged involvement in match-fixing in La Liga.

The allegations date back to 2011, when a match between Real Zaragoza and Levante was allegedly fixed. Zaragoza won the match 2-1, surviving relegation and sending down Deportivo La Coruna instead.

Herrera was playing for Zaragoza that day, and reportedly received two large payments from his club into his bank account which he subsequently paid back.

The midfielder has always denied wrongdoing and has fought to clear his name, but an exclusive in The Sun claims that Herrera will be called to trial to explain his role in the incident.

He is one of 34 players who investigators at Valencia’s Provincial Court would like to speak to after the case was re-opened.

“I have never and never will have anything to do with the manipulation of the results of matches,” Manchester United star Herrera said in 2014.

“If I am ever called to testify in a judicial hearing, I will be delighted to attend.”

