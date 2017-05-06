Anderlecht striker’s agent responds to Liverpool, West Ham links

Lukasz Teodorczyk’s agent has opened up on reports linking the Anderlecht striker with a transfer to the Premier League this summer.

The Poland striker has won an army of admirers this season after notching 28 goals in all competitions and reports in Belgium have suggested Liverpool and West Ham are keen to sign him, amid claims he could be sold for £20million.

Teodorczyk initially joined the Belgian side on loan from Dynamo Kiev but the move became permanent in January.

But that has not stopped the Belgian press going into overdrive with claims the striker could be poached away, and responding to the speculation, his agent Marcin Kubacki, told Het Nieuwsblad: “Many clubs are still aware of him, you know. Let us wait and see how he finishes thepPlay-offs first.

“Anyway, it is not absolutely necessary for him to leave Anderlecht this summer.”

The striker, 25, has four goals in 12 caps for his country, having made his debut back in 2013.