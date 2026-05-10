Andoni Iraola has responded to continued speculation over his future, as the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Crystal Palace all prepare for new managerial appointments this summer.

The 43-year-old Spaniard has decided to leave Bournemouth at the end of the season when his contract comes to an end.

Iraola has exceeded expectations on the south coast, with Saturday’s victory at Fulham keeping the club within touching distance of securing what would be a remarkable Champions Leaue spot.

The top five will automatically qualify for next season’s competition, with Bournemouth currently sitting sixth and only three points off Aston Villa in fifth with two games remaining, although Villa do have a game in hand.

What’s even more incredible is that the Cherries lost Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Illia Zabarnyi and Dango Outtara last summer, while Antoine Semenyo was sold to Manchester City in January.

Iraola’s success at Bournemouth means he is very much a man in demand, with Man Utd, Chelsea and Palace all on the hunt for new permanent managers, while Liverpool have also been linked but our sources indicate they will stick by Arne Slot, despite continued sack calls.

United are yet to announce a decision on their managerial future, with Michael Carrick still in interim charge and having made a strong case to keep the job full-time.

Our sources, meanwhile, are indicating that Iraola is viewed as a ‘strong candidate’ for the vacant Chelsea position after their recent axing of Liam Rosenior.

As for Palace, they are also in the market for a new boss as they prepare for Oliver Glasner’s exit when his contract runs out this summer.

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Iraola playing his cards close to his chest

However, the Cherries chief was once again remaining pretty tight-lipped on his future plans following the Craven Cottage win, with two big games still to take charge of in his current role.

Indeed, Iraola said: “I’m in no rush. I will not talk about my future. I’m fully focused on trying to finish this season with a reward, something tangible for the players and supporters.”

A for his choice to say goodbye to Bournemouth, the Spaniard added: “It was not an easy decision but once it is made you feel relief.

“I feel we have used it in a positive way. Since that day, we’ve had great results but also the mood. Everyone is clear, the relationship is so clean and honest.

“OK, this is going to happen, next season Marco Rose will be our manager. Everyone knows what’s happening. We are in good place and can use this in a positive way.”

Meanwhile, one sleeper club that hasn’t been mentioned as much when it comes to Iraola’s future is Newcastle, with the pressure still on Eddie Howe after a tough campaign domestically on Tyneside.

While Iraola, football-wise, is a strong fit for the Magpies, Howe has strongly hinted that he intends to carry on at St James’ Park.

For now, though, the race for Iraola’s signature remains very much open.