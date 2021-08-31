Andre Gray explains ‘easy decision’ as Watford striker secures loan move

QPR have signed Andre Gray on a season-long loan from Watford, with the striker explaining exactly what appealed to him over the move to Loftus Road.

The 30-year-old reunites with R’s boss Mark Warburton in west London. The pair previously worked at Brentford during the 2014-15 campaign. Gray netted 17 league goals that season as the Bees reached the Championship play-offs.

Gray told QPR’s official website: “I am really excited. Obviously the manager had a massive part to play in it, having worked with him before.

“I wanted to go somewhere where I can try to get back to my best and I felt this was the best option. It was an easy decision.

“I love playing in the Championship, I love the Tuesday night games. I was in a position where I could have gone abroad and had a nice lifestyle and enjoyed the sun, but that’s not what I wanted to do.”

Warburton welcomes Andre Gray

Warburton is also looking forwards to working with the striker once again.

“I am absolutely delighted we have been able to bring Andre in.

“He has pace and power and knows the division. He has a fantastic work ethic, an eye for goal and is a real athlete.

“I know him very well, he is a very good character around the place and he will fit in very well to the group.

“I also think Andre has a point to prove and I hope he manages to do that here.”

