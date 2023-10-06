Andre Onana reaches big decision on early Man Utd exit amid worrying start at new club

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has decided against leaving the club to represent Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as he battles to improve his form, according to a report.

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag changed things up in his keeper department over the summer, allowing David de Gea to leave at the end of his contract and selling Dean Henderson to Crystal Palace. To replace them, Man Utd signed Onana in a £47million deal from Inter, as well as spending just over £4m on Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayindir.

Onana has played in all 10 of Man Utd’s games so far this season. He has impressed fans and pundits with his great passing range, which is far better than his predecessor, De Gea.

Although, the 27-year-old has also been guilty of some bad mistakes, particularly against Bayern and Galatasaray in the Champions League.

In Germany, he failed to deal with a low Leroy Sane shot, which should have been easy for any elite keeper to save. This helped Bayern on their way to a 4-3 win.

During the home clash against Galatasaray, Onana passed the ball straight to Dries Mertens when he should have cleared his lines. This forced Casemiro to lunge in to try and prevent a goal, but instead he gave away a penalty and was then sent off.

Mauro Icardi surprisingly missed the resultant spot-kick, but he went on to chip Onana in the 81st minute when racing through on goal, handing Galatasaray a famous 3-2 away victory.

Onana is expected to be called up for Cameroon duty ahead of AFCON, which starts on January 13 and ends on February 11. Onana had previously quit international football following a row with Cameroon manager Rigobert Song, but he subsequently re-joined the team and featured in their final AFCON qualifier against Burundi on September 12.

Andre Onana ‘reluctant’ to leave for AFCON

According to ESPN, the former Ajax star ‘is reluctant to take time away from Man Utd’ by heading to the international tournament early next year.

Onana is worried about missing a month of the Premier League season, which could have a big impact on Ten Hag and Man Utd’s fortunes. He is also concerned about leaving the team during his debut campaign.

These concerns have been amplified by Onana’s worrying performances. He ‘wants to show his commitment to Man Utd’ and is eager to turn his poor form around. This will be easier to do if he stays at Man Utd for the whole season and continues to work closely with Ten Hag.

The report from ESPN adds that while Onana initially told Man Utd he would not play for Cameroon again when joining the club, Ten Hag is ‘sympathetic’ to his situation and will not stand in his way if he does want to feature at AFCON.

