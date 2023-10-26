Andre Onana jumps to defence of Man Utd star Alejandro Garnacho amid ‘FA investigation’

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has defended his teammate Alejandro Garnacho, who is set to be ‘investigated’ by the Football Association.

Garnacho highlighted Onana’s heroics against Copenhagen – in which he saved a stoppage-time penalty to secure all three points – by posting a picture on social media of him celebrating alongside the keeper.

However, the 19-year-old winger caused controversy by using two gorilla emojis in the post, which were quickly removed before it was taken down altogether.

Now, as noted by Metro, Garnacho could ‘face a charge from the Football Association as the post is likely to be deemed an ‘aggravated breach’ of its rules on social media behaviour.’

One of the potential punishments for Garnacho could be a ban from football, which would come as a major blow to Man Utd – who are already without Jadon Sancho after he was been banished from the first team squad by Erik ten Hag.

Onana, however, has been quick to defend his teammate and does not think any action should be taken.

In a post on Instagram, Onana said that Garnacho’s post had been misinterpreted.

“People cannot choose what I should be offended by,” wrote Onana on Thursday evening, alongside two pictures of him celebrating with the Argentinian teenager.

“I know exactly what Garnacho meant: power and strength. This matter should go no further.”

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the FA take Onana’s comments into consideration during their probe into Garnacho’s actions.

