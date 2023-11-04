Andre speaks out on transfer to Liverpool or Arsenal, as second agreement comes to light

Fluminense midfielder Andre has spoken out on a heavily rumoured transfer to either Liverpool or Arsenal, and two separate agreements have emerged in the media.

Andre, 22, is expected to be among the next crop of Brazilian stars to make the move from their homeland to Europe. But rather than test the waters in Portugal as many South Americans do first, Andre could move straight to the Premier League.

Liverpool attempted to sign the defensive midfielder as part of their sweeping rebuild over the summer.

However, according to the Guardian, an agreement was in place that made the switch unworkable.

They claim Andre and Fluminense manager Fernando Diniz agreed at the back end of 2022 that Andre would not leave the club over the summer ‘no matter which club was interested’.

The idea was Andre would have a big role to play in Fluminense’s attempts to lift their first ever Copa Libertadores.

That competition is the South American equivalent of the Champions League and Diniz’s expectations have proven well founded.

Indeed, Fluminense will square off against Argentine giant Boca Juniors in the final at 8pm UK time tonight.

Nonetheless, the pact between Andre and Diniz didn’t stop Liverpool from trying their luck in the off-season, though the Reds’ approaches were all rebuffed.

Arsenal have since emerged as a credible contender for Andre’s signature. The Gunners are forever linked with moving one or both of Thomas Partey and Jorginho out in 2024.

Andre would be viewed as a younger and hungrier alternative to either player.

READ MORE: Premier League keepers ranked: Vicario second as Luton stopper beats Alisson, Onana and Raya

Liverpool agreement claims premature?

Reports recently emerged of Liverpool allegedly striking an agreement on personal terms with Andre. That would be ahead of a proposed move in January.

However, if Andre’s comments to the Guardian are anything to go by, talk of such an agreement is premature.

Andre admitted he closely follows the Premier League, though suggested his future remains up in the air and remaining at Fluminense beyond January isn’t out of the question.

“I follow the Premier League a lot,” admitted Andre when asked about his future. “It’s a very competitive league that demands a lot from players. But today my dream is to live day by day here in Fluminense.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future; I have a long contract at Fluminense and I really like being here.

“It’s been 10 years already so it’s where I feel at home. I’m still young, only 22 years old, so there’s no need for me to think too far ahead.

“I just need to keep doing my best, try to win this trophy and then see what happens at the end of the season.”

Andre’s contract with Fluminense is understood to contain a €40m release clause. If either Arsenal or Liverpool activate the clause in January, Fluminense would theoretically be unable to prevent an exit.

What’s more, if Andre helps Fluminense lift the Copa Libertadores tonight, he may become more willing to leave his boyhood club.

DON’T MISS: ‘I heard about it’ – Szoboszlai savages former Liverpool stars in astonishing claim