Andrea Berta, Arsenal masterclass aiming to hijack Man Utd deal for explosive Martinelli replacement – report

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign a top Manchester United attacking target who could step straight into the shoes of Gabriel Martinelli this summer.

It’s no secret that Mikel Arteta wants a new left-sided attacker at The Emirates, along with two or three more additions to his squad, as he looks to build on the club’s first Premier League title win in 22 years.

The future of Martinelli has been thrown into doubt, with the Brazilian forced to share duties with Leandro Trossard on the left flank for much of the campaign, although it was the latter who chalked up almost twice as many Premier League starts.

As our sources reported back at the start of June, Bayern Munich and PSG had both enquired after the Arsenal winger, while it’s since been stated that Arteta is ready to wave goodbye to the Brazilian.

There have even been suggestions of a potential swap deal involving wantaway Man Utd winger Marcus Rashford, despite suggestions the Red Devils are targeting a double raid on West Ham instead.

Indeed, in addition to Hammers midfielder Mateus Fernandes, it’s reported that Michael Carrick also wants to bring Netherlands forward Crysencio Summerville to Old Trafford too.

However, a fresh report from FootMercato states that Arsenal, led by sporting director Andrea Berta, are also now in the running for Summerville, who is currently at the World Cup and scored in both his country’s opening two group games.

The 24-year-old is destined to leave West Ham this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

The 24-year-old, who was signed for an initial £25 million from Leeds United two years ago, was one of West Ham’s standout performers with five goals and two assists in the Premier League.

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Race to sign Summerville a growing one

The report states that Arsenal have joined United in the mix to sign Summerville, while Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also watching developments at the London Stadium and PSG are still in the frame.

Arsenal remain firmly in the frame to bolster the left side of their attack, especially with the right solidified with Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke.

While doubts also remain over Trossard’s future in north London, it looks like the Gunners are ready to push ahead with their plans for a new arrival.

The Premier League champions have already held talks with Club Brugge over a deal for their 24-year-old winger Christos Tzolis, who has scored 43 goals in 108 appearances for the Belgian club.

Arsenal are also reported to have accelerated their efforts to sign England star Morgan Rogers, although the Aston Villa man is being viewed more as a No.10 than someone who can operate on the left flank.