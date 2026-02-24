Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso, who has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Liverpool are closely monitoring left-back Andrea Cambiaso, according to a report, which comes just months after former Juventus manager Igor Tudor backed the Italy international to move to Estadio Bernabeu or Anfield.

Both Real Madrid and Liverpool signed a left-back in the summer of 2025. While Madrid brought Alvaro Carreras from Benfica, Liverpool signed Milos Kerkez from Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

Carreras has become the undisputed number one left-back for Madrid, with Fran Garcia his back-up.

At Liverpool, Kerkez is the number one left-back, with Andy Roberson playing second fiddle.

There does not appear to be any immediate need for Madrid or Liverpool to reinforce the left-back position, but, according to CaughtOffSide, that has not stopped either club from taking a shine to Andrea Cambiaso.

Cambiaso is one of the best left-backs in Europe and is one of the best players for Juventus.

The 26-year-old, who is also able to play as a left-winger, left wing-back and on the right flank, has scored two goals and given four assists in 35 matches in all competitions for Juventus so far this season.

Cambiaso, who has been compared to Italian legend Paolo Maldini in the past, is under contract at Juventus until the summer of 2029.

CaughtOffSide has reported that Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are all ‘keeping a close eye’ on the left-back.

While Juventus do not want to sell Cambiaso and internally view him as a ‘long-term pillar’, the Italian powerhouse could sell the left-back for €60–70 million (up to £61.2m, $82.4m).

Igor Tudor backed Andrea Cambiaso for Real Madrid or Liverpool

Igor Tudor worked with Cambiaso at Juventus, and the Croatian manager, who was recently appointed as the Tottenham Hotspur boss until the end of the season, publicly said that the left-back is good enough to play for Madrid, Liverpool or Man City.

Football Italia quotes Tudor as saying about Cambiaso in September 2025: “He can play as a mezzala.

“He has a different kind of mind, in a good way. As a full-back, he sees things as a midfielder. Sometimes he moves inside, and he feels the positions.

“I give the guys a bit of freedom to adapt on the pitch in the best way according to their qualities.

“He’s a top-level player. He needs to be more consistent in his performances, and he has to work and grow. It always depends on him.

“Potentially, he’s a player for the best clubs in the world, but it’s up to him to decide.

“He can play at Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City, the top clubs in the world, but he has to say: ‘I’ll get there because every Sunday, I’m the best.’ If he says that, he can go and play there shortly.”

