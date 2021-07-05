Chelsea star tees up Denmark semi-final with fierce England quality claim

Denmark and Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen does not believe that England possess too much more quality than their semi-final opponents.

The two nations clash at Wembley on Wednesday for a place in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final. Denmark have beaten Wales and the Czech Republic to reach the final four, after finishing second in Group B. However, the Danes have also got by on the wave of emotion inspired by Christian Eriksen surviving after a cardiac arrest.

England, meanwhile, topped Group D before showing maturity in a big game to beat Germany 2-0.

Despite ranking as firm favourites against Ukraine, the Three Lions harboured that expectation by trouncing Andriy Shevkchenko’s side 4-0 in Rome.

Speaking to reporters on Monday (via The Guardian), Christensen insisted that not much separates England and Denmark.

“I feel like we have the qualities to play against everyone,” the 25-year-old said.

“As a team, I would not say they are that much better.”

However, England captain Harry Kane is one player who has certainly improved as the tournament has progressed.

After initial criticism of his performances, he has scored three goals in his side’s two knockout games.

On Wednesday, he will meet Tottenham team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Christensen also has experience of facing Kane in London derbies but admits that Hojbjerg’s know-how will prove more crucial.

Christensen wary of Kane threat

“We know his qualities and everyone has an idea of what we can do to stop him,” Christensen added.

“Pierre-Emile also knows him and it may be that he can share some things. All football players have their habits, and we must take advantage of them.

“He is good with his feet and he is one of the best finishers in football. I react a lot on instinct.

“He is very big, so it is hard to get into his body, but he also has great qualities with his feet, so you should not get too close either.”

England met Denmark twice in the Nations League qualifiers last year. After a 0-0 draw in Denmark, Harry Maguire was sent off as England lost 1-0 at Wembley in October.